- Statistical Thinking
- Survival Analysis
- Logistic Regression
- Data analysis with R
- Linear Regression
- Run basic analyses in R
- R Programming
- Understand common data distributions and types of variables
- Formulate a scientific hypothesis
- Correlation And Dependence
- Understand common ways to choose what predictors go into a regression model
- Run and interpret Kaplan-Meier curves in R
Statistical Analysis with R for Public Health Specialization
Master Statistics for Public Health and Learn R. Develop your statistical thinking skills and learn key data analysis methods through R
What you will learn
Recognise the key components of statistical thinking in order to defend the critical role of statistics in modern public health research and practice
Describe a given data set from scratch using descriptive statistics and graphical methods as a first step for more advanced analysis using R software
Apply appropriate methods in order to formulate and examine statistical associations between variables within a data set in R
Interpret the output from your analysis and appraise the role of chance and bias as explanations for your results
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In each course, you'll be introduced to key concepts and a data set to be used as a worked example throughout that course. Public health data are messy, with missing values and weird distributions all too common. The data you'll use are either real or simulated from real patient-level data sets (all anonymised and with usage permissions in place).
The emphasis will be on “learning through doing” and “learning through discovery” as you encounter typical data and analysis problems for you to solve and discuss among your fellow learners. You'll get the chance to work things out for yourself and with your peers before accessing the answers and explanation provided by the instructors.
Familiarity with seeing graphs and tables. Basic numeracy (so NOT calculus, trigonometry etc). No medical, statistical or R knowledge is assumed.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Statistics & Data Analysis in Public Health
Welcome to Introduction to Statistics & Data Analysis in Public Health!
Linear Regression in R for Public Health
Welcome to Linear Regression in R for Public Health!
Logistic Regression in R for Public Health
Welcome to Logistic Regression in R for Public Health!
Survival Analysis in R for Public Health
Welcome to Survival Analysis in R for Public Health!
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
