Dr Victoria Cornelius is Reader in Medical Statistics and Clinical Trials at Imperial College London, Deputy Head of Statistics in Imperial Clinical Trials Unit (ICTU), and Joint Academic Lead for the Research Design Service (RDS) for West London. Victoria leads the Child Health portfolio and the Statistical Methods Research Group for ICTU. She has experience evaluating drug interventions across a broad range of therapeutic areas including asthma and allergy, mental health, and cancer. Her statistical research is in the use of time-to-event signal detection methods to identify adverse drug reactions and the selection and presentation of harm information in clinical trials. Victoria is passionate about translating best statistical practice into applied research to improve the quality of research.