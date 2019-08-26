About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Statistical Analysis with R for Public Health Specialization
Intermediate Level

You should know the basics of types of variables, distributions, hypothesis testing, p values and confidence intervals using R, though I'll recap.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe when a linear regression model is appropriate to use

  • Read in and check a data set's variables using the software R prior to undertaking a model analysis

  • Fit a multiple linear regression model with interactions, check model assumptions and interpret the output

Skills you will gain

  • Correlation And Dependence
  • Linear Regression
  • R Programming
Course 2 of 4 in the
Statistical Analysis with R for Public Health Specialization
Intermediate Level

You should know the basics of types of variables, distributions, hypothesis testing, p values and confidence intervals using R, though I'll recap.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Imperial College London

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

INTRODUCTION TO LINEAR REGRESSION

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Linear Regression in R

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Multiple Regression and Interaction

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

MODEL BUILDING

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 16 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Statistical Analysis with R for Public Health Specialization

Statistical Analysis with R for Public Health

