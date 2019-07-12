MK
Apr 3, 2020
This is an excellent course to learn how to think statistically with respect to linear regression. The course covers a lot of materials and equips one to further explore this vast area.
PG
Feb 1, 2021
This was a wonderful course, for many reasons, the best of which was I felt as if I was finally getting into a real-world data analysis situation. I recommend it highly.
By William E•
Jul 12, 2019
This course is excellent- if you want a solid understanding of the basics, this is as good as it gets. I would say it is most suited for somebody who wants a more conceptual rather than mathematical understanding of the subject, but its still has a good balance between the both approaches. The videos are very well presented, the lecturer is very professional and has clear and engaging style [not like most stats teachers ;) ]. My only difficulty was that I am already quite an experienced R user and the coding methods were quite different to my style, that's not a criticism really as there are numerous ways to remove the outer layer of a feline, as they say. There a decent number of typos and I was a little frustrated with some of the answers to the questions being wrong (I was convinced on a couple of occasions that I had it right and they didn't). I'm not the expert so they were almost certainly right it's just the explanation to the answer didn't really help me understand. Also for extra browny points it would great if the R code was formatted in a codey way in the reading lesson- like in stackoverflow. It kind of gets lost in the text. In summary if you are reading this chances are you want to know whether or not to do this course. DO IT The end
By Rashidul H•
May 30, 2019
An excellent Coursera content provided from such a renowned faculty with so much organized and systematic instructions. I truly enjoyed the whole course to learn the concept and had ample opportunity with tasks to practice analysis skills with the provided example data. I would really recommend anyone to participate on this course. Best wishes to Imperial faculty for offering such a great course.
By Rahul R•
Dec 9, 2020
Wonderful course. Anyone with any background can attend this course. The general idea of regression you will get from here can be applied in any academic domain.
By Mohammad R W•
Oct 4, 2019
The course was really great. The instructor explained the things in a lucid manner. Also the reading materials were great. Thank you so much for this course
By Rashmi M•
Sep 22, 2019
Excellent course. We get a lot of hands on training in building regression models and crystal clear concepts.
By Sergio P•
Sep 20, 2019
Excellent course, with great classes and a large data set for you to test your computational skills.
By L M•
Feb 17, 2021
Reading materials and practicals are a bit messy. Poorly formatted, lack of logical structure, and low res screenshots of code and R console outputs (some of which code is buggy). Please provide the code that we can actually run, as R or Rmd files. Lack of quality unfortunately is not to professional or academic standard, you would be expected to produce a lot better on the job or for assignments so it's not a good example to set here. I hope the course content for on campus students is better than this. I imagine it is, so it just goes to show this was thrown together without any real care or quality control.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 22, 2021
As my first formal foray to R, I highly appreciate the hands-on approach of this course. While I have been aware and using linear regression for various research endeavors prior to this course, the material has provided me a more technical perspective on the advantages, assumptions and limitations of this statistical technique. It is extremely difficult to get decent scores in the quiz without actually trying R, so be prepared to devote more time and effort than you normally would in a MOOC.
By Brenda Y•
Jul 2, 2020
I loved the step-by-step approach and learned a lot in this course! I only wish that activities could be assessed (perhaps by peer review, as I have seen in other courses), so I could know if I am on the right track, or how to troubleshoot certain issues (still struggling with interaction terms...). Otherwise, definitely a great course with great materials teaching very useful skills :)
By Alireza R•
May 26, 2022
fantastic!
unlike the previous course from the same specialization which was a little bit fundamental, this course was so comprehensive that everyone can easily learn from basics to advanced levels of regression, along with all mistakes scientists may make when doing a regression thank you so much for the course
By kalyango e•
Dec 21, 2019
Initially I was scared of R programming and statistics because i thought it was for data scientists, but this course was easy to follow and the exercises are rigorous. You come out of this course confident in your analytic skills. Wonderful teachers and thanks for sharing your knowledge.
By SAVINO S•
Sep 24, 2020
Interesting and well planned. It follows the path laid down in the previous course, alternating short videos and moments of personal reading and reflection, followed by feedbacks. Plus the chance to see some real data processing, both guided and do-it-yourself. Good!
By Tommy G•
Aug 15, 2019
Excellent course! Very hard in some aspects but very engaging and it provides students with deep knowledge of linear regression, epidemiology with R usage, and biostatistics skills which I consider essential for every Public Health Practitioner today.
By Hector P•
Sep 18, 2020
This is one of the best courses I have ever taken. Congratulations to the design team and the instructors. The level of this course is excellent and the feedback the instructor provided helped me to go further. I am so happy I took this course.
By Swetha J•
May 19, 2020
The course explained the intricacies of Linear Regression very well. esp. the interaction effect and addressing categorial variables and how to select variables, which is often overseen in most content/ courses. Excellent course!
By Sabine F•
Dec 10, 2019
In a matter of days I was able to understand linear regression using R. Great videos and homework assignments that are doable and can be applied directly to own research. This course is a must for any Phd student in healthcare.
By Qusai A K A A•
Oct 22, 2020
This is a fantastic course that does give you a solid R foundation to build on, I am glad I took it and I am looking forward to practice more and sharpen my R skills, I would like to thank everyone who worked on this course!
By Michael K•
Apr 4, 2020
This is an excellent course to learn how to think statistically with respect to linear regression. The course covers a lot of materials and equips one to further explore this vast area.
By Cristiano F•
Jan 10, 2021
Very helpful in understanding and practising linear regression in R! It truly expanded my knowledge and confidence on this field. So much better than just studying from a book!
By Paul F G•
Feb 2, 2021
This was a wonderful course, for many reasons, the best of which was I felt as if I was finally getting into a real-world data analysis situation. I recommend it highly.
By Chenxuan Y•
Nov 7, 2020
I love Victoria and the way she focuses on the important parts of the course while leaving the other parts to be discovered by yourself
By John A•
Oct 30, 2020
Great step by step explanation of the linear regression model-building process. Very clear. Also highlights pitfalls to avoid.
By Nevikaone•
Nov 29, 2021
This is the best course to get started with linear regression and R as the instructor explains step by step on each strategy
By Sumaiya I•
Feb 28, 2021
The course was an excellent utilisation of time. I am looking forward to explore further and utilise the skills I acquired.
By Victor I M•
Sep 9, 2020
Very good explanations, I have learnt a lot of statistics as a science student, but I learnt way more thanks to this course