About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Statistical Analysis with R for Public Health Specialization
Intermediate Level

We advise that you first take the previous courses in the series, particularly Introduction to Statistics, though this is not essential.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Run Kaplan-Meier plots and Cox regression in R and interpret the output

  • Describe a data set from scratch, using descriptive statistics and simple graphical methods as a necessary first step for more advanced analysis

  • Describe and compare some common ways to choose a multiple regression model

Skills you will gain

  • Understand common ways to choose what predictors go into a regression model
  • Run and interpret Kaplan-Meier curves in R
  • Construct a Cox regression model in R
Imperial College London

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

The Kaplan-Meier Plot

Week 2

The Cox Model

Week 3

The Multiple Cox Model

Week 4

The Proportionality Assumption

About the Statistical Analysis with R for Public Health Specialization

Statistical Analysis with R for Public Health

