Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges. Imperial students benefit from a world-leading, inclusive educational experience, rooted in the College’s world-leading research. Our online courses are designed to promote interactivity, learning and the development of core skills, through the use of cutting-edge digital technology.

Advanced App Development in Android
Advanced App Development in Android Specialization

Digital Health
Digital Health Specialization

Epidemiology for Public Health
Epidemiology for Public Health Specialization

Foundations of Public Health Practice
Foundations of Public Health Practice Specialization

Global Disease Masterclass
Global Disease Masterclass Specialization

Global Health Innovations
Global Health Innovations Specialization

Health Systems Development
Health Systems Development Specialization

Infectious Disease Modelling
Infectious Disease Modelling Specialization

Mathematics for Machine Learning
Mathematics for Machine Learning Specialization

Participatory Approaches in Public Health
Participatory Approaches in Public Health Specialization

Statistical Analysis with R for Public Health
Statistical Analysis with R for Public Health Specialization

TensorFlow 2 for Deep Learning
TensorFlow 2 for Deep Learning Specialization

A. Freddie Page

A. Freddie Page

Strategic Teaching Fellow
Dyson School of Design Engineering
Alex Bottle

Alex Bottle

Professor Medical Statistics
School of Public Health
Anthony Laverty

Dr

Dr
Benny Lo

Benny Lo

Senior Lecturer
The Hamlyn Center for Robotic Surgery/ Department of Surgery and Cancer
Christopher Millett

Christopher Millett

Professor
Public Health Policy Evaluation Unit
Céire Costelloe

Céire Costelloe

Senior Lecturer
School of Public Health
David Dye

David Dye

Professor of Metallurgy
Department of Materials
Dr Matthew Harris

Dr Matthew Harris

Clinical Senior Lecturer in Public Health
School of Public Health
Dr Sondus Hassounah

Dr Sondus Hassounah

Senior Teaching Fellow in Public Health
School of Public Health
Dr Arti Maini

Dr Arti Maini

Coaching lead for the Medical Education Innovation & Research Centre (MEdIC)
Medical Education Innovation and Research Centre (MEdIC), School of Public Health
Dr Richard J Pinder

Dr Richard J Pinder

Consultant Public Health Physician
School of Public Health
Dr Kevin Webster

Dr Kevin Webster

Senior Teaching Fellow in Statistics
Faculty of Natural Sciences, Department of Mathematics
Dr Thomas Woodcock

Dr Thomas Woodcock

Senior Research Fellow
Faculty of Medicine, School of Public Health
Filippos Filippidis

Filippos Filippidis

Director of Education
School of Public Health
Helen Ward

Helen Ward

Professor of Public Health
School of Public Health
Katharina Hauck

Katharina Hauck

Deputy Director of the Jameel Institute and Professor in Health Economics
School of Public Health
Lisa Danquah

Lisa Danquah

Marc Peter Deisenroth

Marc Peter Deisenroth

Lecturer in Statistical Machine Learning
Department of Computing
Maria Piggin

Maria Piggin

Nimalan Arinaminpathy

Nimalan Arinaminpathy

Dr
Faculty of Medicine, School of Public Health
Oliver Geffen Obregon

Oliver Geffen Obregon

Epidemiology Teaching Fellow
School of Public Health
Peter Childs

Peter Childs

Head of the School of Design Engineering
Dyson School of Design Engineering
Samuel J. Cooper

Samuel J. Cooper

Associate Professor
Dyson School of Design Engineering
Timothy Hallett

Timothy Hallett

Professor of Global Health
Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology
Victoria Cornelius

Victoria Cornelius

Senior Lecturer in Medical Statistics and Clinical Trials
