Imperial College London
XR in Healthcare Education and Clinical Practice
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Jason A. Lawson
James Kinross

Instructors: Jason A. Lawson

Beginner level

Recommended experience

20 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Differentiate between types of Extended Reality (XR) and identify devices applicable to various use cases.  

  • Analyse the application of XR to medical education, using evidenced-based pedagogy and principles of inclusivity, diversity, and accessibility.

  • Recognize the value of Extended Reality application to clinical practice in healthcare and identify suitable opportunities and design practice.

  • Identify valuable expertise which enables successful progression and application of Extended Reality in medical education and clinical practice.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

4 quizzes, 1 assignment

There are 4 modules in this course

This week you will explore the fundamentals of Extended Reality and simulation. The important distinctions between Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality will be highlighted. By the end of the week, you will be better placed to consider various XR devices based on specifications and capabilities and how these will potentially support your use of the technology within healthcare.

What's included

3 videos11 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt2 plugins

Using Extended Reality to enhance learning experience can be achieved by exploring educational considerations and the impact of XR on information retention, cognitive load, inclusion, diversity and accessibility. You may not have formal training in education, however, what is important is to recognise your strengths and limitations. By studying this week’s materials, you will identify the importance of including expert educationalists in your team. This knowledge will help build your business case. Important questions to ask are: What is the problem you are trying to solve or improve? Who are your users and what are their needs? How does technology enhance their learning experience?

What's included

5 videos16 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts1 plugin

This week you will explore how Extended Reality can be used in clinical practice. Focus on the lessons learnt by the experts as they discuss various challenges and successes of using XR. From these lessons identify how you will shape your use of XR and potentially integrate these ideas into your business case.

What's included

3 videos7 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts

With your new understanding of Extended Reality in healthcare, it is important to explore the real world translation of this innovation. A business case helps provide rationale for implementing a project or new programme effectively. It is a strong approach to justifying application of Extended Reality to medical education or clinical practice. This week focuses on practical concepts and developmental steps. Expert contributors will contribute different 'lessons learnt' from their XR experience and will give succinct descriptions of the tools/software and phases used in the process of building a XR development. This last week of the course ends with a non-assessed business case exercise and leads to the final graded quiz.

What's included

4 videos9 readings1 quiz1 assignment3 discussion prompts2 plugins

Instructors

Imperial College London
1 Course314 learners

Offered by

Imperial College London

