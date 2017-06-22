About this Course

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1 - What is eHealth?

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2 - Health in our Hands

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 44 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3 - Data and the "Quantified Self"

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4 - Interacting with Health Professionals using New Technologies

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

