The MOOC, "eHealth: More than just an electronic record!", is multidisciplinary in nature, and aims to equip the global audience of health clinicians, students, managers, administrators, and researchers to reflect on the overall impact of eHealth on the integration of care. It explores the breadth of technology application, current and emerging trends, and showcases both local and international eHealth practice and research.
Module 1 - What is eHealth?
Key question: “What are the fundamentals of eHealth and where is it heading?” To complete this introductory module you will need to view the video lectures for each lesson and complete the four listed ungraded learning activities. It is also recommended that you sample the module reference and further resource list to consolidate your learning.
Module 2 - Health in our Hands
"How are new technologies helping consumers 'participate' in healthcare?" To complete this module you will need to view the video lectures for each lesson and complete the two listed ungraded learning activities. You are also required to complete the graded Peer Review Assignment 1 (40%) for submission as per the assignment instructions. It is also recommended that you sample the module reference and further resource list to consolidate your learning.
Module 3 - Data and the "Quantified Self"
"What kind of health data do we collect now and how will it transform healthcare in the future?"
Module 4 - Interacting with Health Professionals using New Technologies
"How can eHealth improve the coordination and efficiency of healthcare and what are the barriers?"
well curated course. get to listen to a variety of professionals and how they apply/ contribute to eHealth.
Nicely designed the course. Learned about lot of important topics.
It's very good and useful course, it has a lot of inspirations. But, of my view, it lack examples presentation and animations that can support the content.
Excellent to know and explore depth info and knowledge in ehealth
