Tim Shaw is the University of Sydney’s inaugural Professor of eHealth, Director of Research in Implementation Science and eHealth Group (RISe), and Director of Research and Workforce Capacity at Digital Health Cooperative Research Centre. Tim is an internationally recognised leader in the impact of technology on healthcare and translation of evidence into practice and policy. Tim is interested in the intersection of implementation science and quality improvement and how digital transformations and health data can impact practice, professional development and system improvement. Tim has worked closely with lead organisations including Australian Digital health Agency, eHealth NSW, Australian Commission for Safety and Quality in Health Care, World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua). He teaches annually on the Harvard Macy program on Innovation in Healthcare and Education and has acted as an advisor to the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, Partners Harvard Medical International and the Joint Commission in the United States. Tim is committed to ensuring the digital health capabilities of our healthcare workforce via embedded digital health curriculum and research.