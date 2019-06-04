FC
Jun 2, 2020
I am a business professional but this course gives me an excellent view of eHealth in a wider perspective and importantly its innovative significant to business. Thank you for designing this course.
GY
Aug 20, 2017
Very good introduction and definition to eHealth, especially given the breadth of information around this topic. I would recommend this course to anyone, not just those involved with healthcare.
By Georgios P•
Jun 4, 2019
Liked the topic and the many aspects of eHealth, the assignments.
Not good: There are no notes/ presentations to be downloaded, there are no quizzes during the videos to check the knowledge.
Also, some participants just copy and paste some (whatever) information from the internet and upload it as an assignment.
The course needs to make sure, that to achieve the point, where a student can submit, he or she has to spend real time and apply effort (e.g. frequent quizzes during videos, more demanding quizzes). Students who don't pass (imho at least 70%) should not be admitted to submit an assignment.
Often, these "students" are prompted to review the submissions of peers, at which point they copy these assignments and submit them as their own.
If no action is taken by coursera and the course providers, then the courses' value is going to be zero soon.
By Gianluca D•
Mar 7, 2020
Very interesting material and video-based course structure, really useful for quick learning, a lot of different and challenging professional points of view, especially because coming from a market like Australia. Should be nice already thinking in a follow-up as technologies run fast and everything becomes obsolete very quickly. Congratulations again to the organizers!
By Madhvendra S•
Jun 27, 2020
This course has greatly enhanced my knowledge about e-health. I recommend this course a must for people working in healthcare.This course teaches you from basic to advance level.It gives lot of case study and extra material to study.Even its quizzes are designed in a such way that person can get knowledge about current progress in e-health.It contain a lot of interviews of experts.This course is very well structured.Its a wonderful course.
By Andrea d•
Jul 2, 2020
It was an altogether amazing experience .In this era when health care apps are preferred all the more it only made sense to get to learn about it ....The title was apt for this course more than just an electronic record .The professors were really good and calm at explaining things and the peer review assignments were good too.If you are interested to learn what happens behind e health this course wouod keep you interested
By Michael K•
Dec 27, 2017
Great introduction to how digital technology, especially apps, data and communication technology, is being used to support health and healthcare management. The course includes an introduction to a framework to rate apps more objectively. Of particular value is the multiple examples from clinicians on how digital technology is being deployed to improve healthcare delivery and quality.
By Erin l•
Sep 29, 2020
This is an excellent course for people who are interested in eHealth strategy or digital innovation in health section. Thanks for designing and presenting this course to us!
By Nernst A R•
Dec 3, 2020
I have been involved for the past 12 years in implementing EMR and other digital solutions. I found that this class did a very good job blending the concepts with the applied solutions. I had a great deal of fun attending this class, although initially I thought it was going to be a piece of cake. This class requires a lot of concentration and dedication. It is the very first class I took with Coursera and not only do not regret it, but I suggest anyone to take this class in this context of Covid-19 pandemics coupled with the fast growing digital tools that can be utilized to improve the quality of care provided to an individual. Kudo!
By Roxane G•
Oct 26, 2020
I enjoyed this course a great deal. I did not realize how much a person could do in the way of their own healthcare with phone apps and wearables along with social media and Telehealth. I thoroughly enjoyed this course. Thank you for all of the videos of actual healthcare professionals talking about that is available in healthcare. I also found it very interesting to review the science trials behind apps. It is a good idea to keep the science behind it reliable.
By Elizabeth C•
Jan 24, 2017
Very informative and interesting course with well substantiated real life examples. It was fantastic to have a variety of perspectives from knowledgeable professionals across the campus involving the private sector. A big thank you to Professor Tim Shaw and all the participating professors and industry professionals in helping make this course so enjoyable.
By Krystian B•
Mar 3, 2021
Very good course showing trends regarding the closer ties between technoogy and health care. An interesting accent during the course are two practical tasks to be performed based on the knowledge provided by the course. Exercises allow you to consolidate knowledge and give the opportunity for a moment of reflection ...
By Sanjog S•
Jun 11, 2018
This is very educational resource that I found at Coursera to learn about the practices in eHealth. I get to see lots of case studies throughout the course which was something informative and practical too.Would love to learn more about eHealth now. Thank you for the quality content.
By Adam M S•
Aug 7, 2017
A wonderful course very informative and inspirational with great experts covering many usecases in healthcare. I strongly recommend it to anyone who wants to get the full picture and to implement innovative and realistic ehealth projects. Kudos to Pr. Tim Shaw and his colleagues.
By Peter B•
Apr 30, 2020
The course gives you a model on how to think eHealth and how to bring things together.
I liked to learn from Australia. Europe is rather old fashioned and does not use eHealth on a big scale. The course is very valuable. I hope there will be an update soon.
Peter
By MARARA A•
Apr 30, 2021
How can I get the certificate if this course: eHealth: More than just an electronic record? I completed the course and I received the congratulations' email notification.
I searched so many times the way to find it. Can someone help me?
By Anna H•
Jul 17, 2019
This is an excellent course with very rich and well-developed content on different eHealth issues. All videos and tasks are made very professional. They are short (5 minutes) and it is easy to follow them.
By Fe M D G C•
Jun 3, 2020
By Ganesh Y•
Aug 21, 2017
By Prabhat C•
Oct 2, 2018
It is very comprehensive course. This course focusses on different facets of e-health and easy to understand. I will strongly recommend this course to others. prabhat nimhansdigitalacademy.ac.in
By José C R H•
May 21, 2020
It seemed to me an excellent experience to know what countries like Australia are doing in this field and thus be able to try to adapt these practices in our countries.
By Kampala M P•
Jan 27, 2020
This course is very important and easy to learn, it's current and will play a big part in health care services in the future.i Recommend for every medical professional
By John A R M•
May 10, 2020
It is a big tool to understand the elements in relation to the aplications of e Health. It gives elements to built a complete solution in healt atention. That you!.
By Smriti V•
Apr 2, 2018
It was an excellent course. The activities and practise exercises were very insightful. I would recommend it to anyone who wishes to know the basics on e-health.
By Diane M•
Apr 27, 2020
Very informative and well-designed course. The need for eHealth is more and more emerging now as COVID-19 is imposing a radical shift towards digitalization.
By Amine K•
Feb 26, 2018
Excellent course on eHealth ! It gives you a broad understanding of this expanding field and the large scope of the multiple opportunities.
By Janine W•
May 23, 2017
the sessions are short and providing a lot of insights from different experts. They are easy to understand even for a non-native speakers.