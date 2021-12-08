This second course in the XR for Everybody specialization looks at how to design new user experiences for XR technologies. The course provides learners with a design thinking mindset and equips them with a fundamental toolbox for creating XR applications using rapid prototyping. It starts with a broad overview of the complete XR design process, discussing different paths to becoming an XR creator, what is generally involved in making XR experiences, and how to best get started. The course then emphasizes design thinking, critiques, and ethics while introducing guidelines and user-centered techniques like design jams. The second half of the course introduces a variety of methods and tools for prototyping both physically and digitally including on the XR devices themselves through immersive authoring.
This course is part of the Extended Reality for Everybody Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Critique new and existing XR experiences from an ethical standpoint.
Create storyboards and physical prototypes of new XR experiences.
Create XR prototypes with digital and immersive authoring tools.
Infer technical requirements for implementing your XR prototypes.
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
XR Design Process
This module will provide you with an introduction to XR design and development. When I say design, I usually mean user experience design or interaction design. Some designers have quite specific definitions of each of those terms, but I think of them broadly as forms of design focused on the creation of new user interfaces. While I think of many parts of this course as providing the theory and background to XR design, I will focus on the practical aspects of XR creation. I will start by making an analogy to filmmaking to establish key requirements, before going on to talk about the main steps part of a larger process and how to get started with doing XR. As we are just getting started, this first module does not have an honors track component associated with it. The honors track will start in the second module.
Design Thinking, Ethics, and Guidelines for XR
The second module will introduce you to design thinking and how common methods and techniques can be adapted for XR. This will help us build the right mindset for designing novel and compelling XR experiences. We will talk about building empathy with your users, ethical and responsible design, and best practices and design guidelines. I will also cover how to conduct and formulate design critiques in an effort to learn from existing interfaces. Finally, we will look at design jams as a way of solving design challenges collaboratively. Our first exercise in the honors track associated with this course will be a design critique of a VR or AR expedition as part of Google’s Expeditions XR app. You will be asked to develop one new idea that you will then take forward as you start prototyping your design concept next week.
Storyboarding & Physical Prototyping for XR Experiences
We are moving from the conceptual to the practical, from thinking to doing. The next two parts of this course are dedicated to prototyping. In this first part on physical prototyping, I will emphasize paper a lot and also talk a lot about sketching. In my mind, brainstorming translates to sketching alternate ideas. Rather than creating, for example, a mind map, I sketch to ideate. This is a practice that I will emphasize. We’ll start flat on paper but will quickly become more physical using specific paper templates and dioramas. We’ll also see how to create mostly physical prototypes, but how to enhance them with AR techniques, to move closer to our envisioned final XR experience. In the honors track, you will have two major exercises. You will first create an XR storyboard based on the XR app you have previously critiqued. The design critique and storyboarding will help you develop a new idea of improving the existing XR interface. You will then prototype your design concept using physical materials including paper, cardboard, Play-Doh, and transparency. I hope you will appreciate the freedom and flexibility that physical prototyping gives you, allowing you to create a new XR experience without many of the constraints of digital tools.
Digital Prototyping & Evaluation of XR Experiences
The last module of this course will cover digital prototyping and user experience evaluation techniques for XR. While it is recommended to start prototyping on paper, it is crucial to experience a design concept for XR with XR technologies. I will introduce you to digital prototyping techniques as a way of increasing the fidelity of your prototype designs. You will learn about digital prototyping tools that support creating initial VR or AR experiences without the need for programming. Some tools support immersive authoring, which enables prototyping of XR experiences directly inside VR or AR. We will also learn about usability evaluation techniques and how to design and conduct a user study. Our final lecture will be on creating your XR portfolio as a way of effectively communicating and showcasing your design work. In the honors track, we will finalize our XR project with a digital prototype and submit our work for peer review. The peer review will not only provide important feedback on your work but also allow you to review and critique your peers’ work in a constructive way. I consider formulating good feedback and acting on critical feedback two vital skills for any designer but especially for those working in a space as rapidly evolving as XR.
Reviews
- 5 stars82.08%
- 4 stars11.94%
- 3 stars4.47%
- 2 stars1.49%
TOP REVIEWS FROM USER EXPERIENCE & INTERACTION DESIGN FOR AR/VR/MR/XR
very detailed, very good for those who are new to xR and or UX generally. Some great resources are provided.
This is a great introduction with hands-on projects regarding user experience & interaction design for XR!
many insights and knowledge, but not as well structured as the first course - I often got confused. Assignments are great!
Fantastic Course with a great instructor. Highly recommended,
About the Extended Reality for Everybody Specialization
Welcome to XR for Everybody! When we say “for everybody,” we really do mean it. This specialization is designed to be a broad learning experience around all things augmented, virtual, and mixed reality. The 3 courses cover the fundamental concepts of XR, how to design and develop XR applications, how to discuss the emerging key issues in the landscape of XR, and how to bring XR into instructional settings.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Do I need to know a lot about AR/VR?
Do I need to have programming experience?
Do I need access to AR/VR devices?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.