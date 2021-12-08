About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Extended Reality for Everybody Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Critique new and existing XR experiences from an ethical standpoint.

  • Create storyboards and physical prototypes of new XR experiences.

  • Create XR prototypes with digital and immersive authoring tools.

  • Infer technical requirements for implementing your XR prototypes.

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

XR Design Process

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 112 min), 15 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Design Thinking, Ethics, and Guidelines for XR

8 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 207 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Storyboarding & Physical Prototyping for XR Experiences

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 109 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Digital Prototyping & Evaluation of XR Experiences

8 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 205 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes

