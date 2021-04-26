About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Extended Reality for Everybody Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create basic and immersive VR scenes in WebXR or Unity.

  • Create marker-based and marker-less AR scenes in WebXR or Unity.

  • Understand fundamental concepts and techniques for advanced XR applications.

  • Develop XR applications with ethics, accessibility, and privacy in mind.

Course 3 of 3 in the
Extended Reality for Everybody Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 hours to complete

XR Development Approaches

11 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 260 min), 18 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Developing VR Applications

9 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 302 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Developing AR Applications

8 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 247 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Special Topics in XR

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 170 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

