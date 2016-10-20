About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Institut Mines-Télécom

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete

Introducing Mixed and Augmented Reality

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Augmented Books

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 31 min), 14 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Augment Your City Map

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Augmented Reality with Geolocation

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 51 min), 11 readings, 4 quizzes

