This course will teach you the basics of developing mobile applications using Mixed and Augmented Reality (MAR) technologies.
Through hands-on projects, you’ll learn practical techniques to rapidly and easily prototype three different applications for Android smartphones and tablets – even with no previous coding experience. If you’re a creative entrepreneur, this is your ideal introduction to today’s trends in the products and technologies of the emerging augmented reality market. If you’re a journalist, media/content producer or teacher, you’ll discover how to augment print-based media with sounds, images and videos, and see how to create an augmented city map and geo-located augmented reality game for your audience. If you’re a web designer or app developer, you’ll gain a range of technological building blocks that you can integrate into your service portfolio. Whatever your background, you’ll learn how to design cutting-edge visual experiences that will enhance your job prospects. What you’ll learn • All about the main MAR products and technologies on the market today • How to build three different augmented reality applications using an augmented reality browser and authoring tools • How to include image recognition and object tracking • How to use geolocation functionality for outdoor augmented reality • Details of the ISO-ARAF standard, an innovative language for representing augmented reality content Prerequisites • You don’t need any prior technical knowledge to take this course. • If you’re familiar with markup languages (HTML, XML, etc) and content management systems, you may be more at ease with the key concepts and techniques. This MOOC is supported by the Patrick and Lina Drahi Foundation. Follow us! Twitter : https://twitter.com/MOOCMAR Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/MOOCMAR/