This class will teach you the fundamentals of augmented reality (AR), and how to build an AR experience using ARCore. Through the four week course, you'll learn:
Introduction to augmented reality (AR)
In this module, you'll be introduced to the basics of augmented reality and some surrounding context-- how and why it was developed, and how it compares to and differs from its technological cousin, virtual reality. You will also learn more about the current industry landscape, the hardware needed to view AR content, and how people are using AR today.
The basics of AR functionality
In this module we’ll dive into the hardware components inside mobile devices that power augmented reality, and you'll discover ways in which AR assets can feel real and keep users immersed. You'll learn about ARCore features that help make a digital object behave as though it exists in a real world space, as well as a few constraints facing AR today.
Taking the next steps with ARCore
In this section you’ll dive into a few specific examples of how AR applications are being used in the real world. You’ll learn about the strengths and current constraints of the ARCore platform, user considerations, and basic AR interaction options. You’ll also gain more knowledge about the tools and team you’ll need to build an AR app.
Bringing ARCore to life
In this last module we’ll dive deeper into some important elements of augmented reality and bring them to life with existing ARCore apps. You’ll also learn more about how to create 3D assets for AR with tools like Google Poly and Unity, as well as discover further resources to continue your augmented reality learning journey.
THIS ONE IS THE BEST COURSE FOR BEGINNERS IN AR. THIS GIVES YOU AN IDEA ABOUT AR LIKE WHAT IS AR?, WHAT IT WILL DO?, WHAT ARE THE OPPORTUNITIES IN AR? AND HOW TO CREATE IT? THANKS COURSERA
This is good course for understanding basics and complete introduction to Augumented reality. Classes were easy and understanding. Hope I will get the financial approved.
Good Course for beginners. It came in handy for the information i needed to know, and was to the point. The resources and the glossary for keywords was very helpful at the end and appreciated.
A good introduction to AR for novices. It gives the foundational information needed to develop further. The only shortfall is that some of the information is out of date relating to poly.google.com
