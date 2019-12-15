SB
Jun 1, 2021
this is the best course to learn , if you are interested in augmented reality , i gives you the basic knowledge of what augmented reality is and what resources you need to start your AR dev journey.
MH
Nov 27, 2020
This is a great course especially for a newbie to know the overview of AR and ARCore. This also can help expand the knowledge on how to use AR in better ways which are not solely for entertainment.
By Anastasia A•
Dec 15, 2019
This course is a good start for complete beginners and gives an overall understanding of what AR is and what makes it possible. The course will give you a basic information of what hardware and software make AR possible for smartphones and headsets; you will know how computers can understand environment via computer vision, image processing, motiong tracking and limitation of such understanding. You will know what UI/UX is and how to plan workflow for app development.
Since the time when this course was established, Google has solved one of AR costraints — now AR object can be occluded by real world objects.
What you will not get in this course: any skills of coding or making 3D. For that you will need other specialised courses.
By Carlo M G•
Aug 6, 2019
You shouldn't be able to complete a 4-week course in four days, let alone 4 hours! Each "week's" lesson pretty much repeated what was already covered the "week" prior. I can't recommend what should be in the content but I can say that what I learned in this course can be summarized in a 1-page pdf!
By Mando C•
Sep 27, 2021
No projects, assignments, or anything to show experience wise after completing this course. Also the course spends a good bit of time on Google Poly which no longer exists. It would be helpful if there were projects and assignments revolving around Unity or other things relating to AR/VR like ARCore/developing. Feels like the only things taught are the terms relating to AR/VR and a bit of history. Also the videos and transcripts were buggy. Videos have transcripts that are longer than the videos themselves.
By Esteban B•
Sep 4, 2018
Extremely basic. All videos are around 1min length, and simply define and show a concept in a few words. Not even a partial or full simple project. A waste of time and money.
By John R•
Jun 23, 2019
looking for more hands on projects
By Marc I•
Aug 1, 2021
I was quite dissapointed. From a 4 week course I expected some introduction in how to use ARCore and create some basic apps. Instead, you will finish the course in less than 4h and get a very high level introduction into the basics of AR only. Often the content is repeated, and week 4 is rather an advertisment than anything new.
By Danica H•
Mar 11, 2019
Extremely informative without being overwhelming.
By Deepak K•
Jun 19, 2020
Not useful for learning purpose
By Sagnik B•
Jun 2, 2021
By Mohit•
May 6, 2020
It is a very good course for understanding the basics and fundamentals of AR and ARCore. It gives the learner a good knowledge about all Hardware and software, related to AR and its development.
By Krokavecz P•
Dec 14, 2018
Thanks to this course I learnt most of the basic elements of AR and of course about it's development curve. I would recommend everyone, who is interested in AR, but doesn't know where to start.
By Vinay M•
Oct 6, 2018
Really very good course to understand the fundamental knowledge of the AR, helps in gaining the basics concepts, knowledge and motivates towards building killer Apps.
By Sajja K•
Apr 17, 2022
It is really interesting. Clearly explained. Very useful for APP developers. Creativity is the core and if you are creative person then you can enjoy this.
By Tirthak P•
Dec 21, 2018
It was great to know about AR Core. Seems basics for the beginners like me but most important concepts where there which I loved !! :-)
By pawan k•
Feb 16, 2019
i think this is best course to understand the basics of AR.
course content is much enough to understand the What is AR at intro. level
By Carlos G•
Jan 1, 2019
Excellent material, very well selected information, no saturation, clear and accurate information for a good indroduction.
By Мухамедрахимов Е Б•
Feb 10, 2019
The good course for basic understanding what is AR technology and how it works in generally. Thank you!
By Aditya N•
Mar 30, 2019
Thank you for the experience for learning this course, it was such an outstanding course, love it :)))
By Saumyaa S•
Dec 25, 2018
Very good content. Learning checkpoints were very useful. Looking forward to more AR courses.
By Tavish J•
Mar 7, 2019
Great course. I am waiting for another course which teaches the development of AR apps
By Tarso Q•
Feb 5, 2019
Excelente para um primeiro contato com os conceitos, tecnologias e utilização de AR.
By Bahauddin A•
Aug 17, 2019
Give you basic but essential knowledge to get into AR.
The course is rich in content
By Roger K•
Apr 18, 2022
great preparation if you're considering AR as your next career move.
By Evan L•
Mar 6, 2019
Good content that is easy to follow and understand.