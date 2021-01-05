About this Course

31,490 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Extended Reality for Everybody Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the conceptual and technological differences between VR, AR, MR, and XR.

  • Understand strengths and weaknesses of VR and AR for new XR applications.

  • Summarize the XR technology landscape in terms of platforms, devices, applications, and tools.

  • Devise a strategic plan to incorporate XR into new projects and initiatives.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Extended Reality for Everybody Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(1,188 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

XR Terminology & Applications

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 60 min), 20 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

XR Concepts & Technologies

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 174 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

11 hours to complete

Trends & Issues in XR

11 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 106 min), 20 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

XR Strategy

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 125 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRO TO AR/VR/MR/XR: TECHNOLOGIES, APPLICATIONS & ISSUES

View all reviews

About the Extended Reality for Everybody Specialization

Extended Reality for Everybody

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder