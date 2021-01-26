MV
Mar 11, 2022
This course is an exceptionally thorough overview course for beginners with no XR experience at all. Highly recommend if you are interested in learning more about the technologies and issues in XR.
AH
Jan 25, 2021
This course was engaging, well-designed, and it focused on some of the most important issues and trends in XR. I would highly recommend it!
By Morgan B•
Jan 26, 2021
Professor Nebeling is a fantastic instructor who clearly cares a lot about the topic as well as the students.
By chris h•
Apr 26, 2021
A really fun and digestible introduction to XR, very interested to start the next in the series
By Andrew J•
Jan 10, 2021
This course is a great introduction to Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality. Professor Nebeling thoroughly covers the key trends and issues in the extended reality space and provides robust frameworks for analyzing design and strategic decision making. There are many examples using the actual technology to get a better understanding of the current applications of XR tech.
By Yuliya F•
Feb 11, 2021
Excellent intro into XR World. If you are interested in AR or VR but you are not sure what is the difference between the both definitions and XR comes... This is the perfect course for the people who are not in the technologies but would like to start using it. Very well structured, very well prepared, high quality content and up to date. I am fully satisfied and HIGHTLY RECOMMENT IT. Thank you so much for the concept and development of the course!!!
By David•
Mar 19, 2022
This course was extraordinarily interesting. I feel I learned a lot and I will be more actively interested in the world of XR from now on. One of the strengths of the course is the ability to combine video content, exercises, assignemnts and much more food for thought in a perfectly balanced way. My feedback about the course is extremely positive and I will continue with the other two parts of the specialization.
By Federico C•
Dec 28, 2020
I took some other courses on this platform before so far this one is my favorite!
Is a good mix of theory and hands-on with a lot of examples and exercises to get a good grasp of the lectures and videos.
The professor and the community of learners are very engaging.
Thank you everyone for bringing this specialization to the average consumer like me.
By Mario S G•
Apr 18, 2021
A very useful course for those who want to be introduced into the XR world. Professor Nebeling explains very well all the concepts, examples provided are very illustrative, and you can also know about the field from other professors, professionals and students interested in the XR world. I recommend this course with no doubt.
By David M•
Jan 18, 2021
This course gives an in-depth primer to the XR space, providing all the information one would need to have an up-to-date, thoughtful and informed discussion about the associated technologies and the considerations that need to be addressed as this technology begins to make its way into our everyday lives.
By Deleted A•
Feb 22, 2021
I was originally looking for a more specific technical course to help me enter the XR world (i.e. Developing in Unity), but I'm happy I took this course to get a broad overview of the XR industry. I feel more equipped to continue my learning and look forward to the other courses in this series.
By Sabrina B•
Mar 9, 2021
I really loved this course, Professor Nebeling explains in a simple and clear way even the most difficult concepts (for those who do not have a base from which to start). I recommend this course to anyone who is approaching these topics for the first time!
By Julie T•
Mar 25, 2022
This course is a perfect course for everyone looking for an XR intro. Prof. Nebeling does an awesome job explaining the basics in an interesting and engaging way and his enthusiasm and passion for this field is really contagious. Recommend 100%
By Sitikantha K•
Feb 14, 2022
I liked the course content, the pace of content delivery in videos, useful reference and mutiple times revision of key concepts. The practioner and student discussion sessions were highly informative.
Thank You
By Maria V•
Mar 12, 2022
By Marcos Z•
Feb 6, 2022
I love this course! Michael has a fresh way to explain the terminologies and I liked so much the wide variety of techniques he used to teach!
By Alan H•
Jan 26, 2021
By Gilroy C•
Feb 6, 2021
Really good course to learn the basics of this vast subject. Michael is a great teacher and has put in a lot of effort. Thank you!
By Gunjan B•
May 18, 2022
For a bignner like me, this course is really good and easy to- grasp good technical temrs. Thank you!!
By leopoldo m•
Mar 30, 2021
Excelent course. The professor is very clear, examples are useful. I'm very happy about the course. 👌
By Sagar S H•
May 16, 2022
Everything is explained clear and precise. Good Struture for beginners. Nice videos to walk through.
By chris k•
Apr 2, 2022
wondeful introduction and some brillian food for thought to consider to keep you wanting more.
By Diego R A L•
May 27, 2022
Good introduction to XR technologies, advantages, challenges and current issues.
By Harold M M G•
Apr 14, 2022
Interesante curso para entender los fundamentos y la parte introducctoria de XR
By Morgan T•
Aug 10, 2021
Very comprehensive! The instruction was engaging! Decently accessible as well.
By Julián E V B•
Jan 23, 2021
Such a valuable information, it was as an anticipation for the AR VR future !
By Shivani P•
Apr 11, 2021
Interesting and must go through all exercises for gaining extra knowledge