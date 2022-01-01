No prior experience required.
What you will learn
Learn the underlying concepts, enabling technologies, and key applications for all things XR
Understand key issues and developments in XR and learn how to address them in design and development of XR applications
Design and develop your own XR applications
Explain the conceptual and technological differences between VR, AR, MR, and XR.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will develop a design thinking mindset and a fundamental toolbox for creating XR applications using rapid prototyping.
Learners will establish a technical mental model for XR technologies and gain tools to approach XR development with confidence.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Intro to AR/VR/MR/XR: Technologies, Applications & Issues
This first course in the XR for Everybody specialization creates a foundational understanding of the differences between AR, VR, MR, and XR. The course provides learners with a broad overview of the rapidly evolving XR space and the tools to characterize future XR developments and assess their potential and limitations. It establishes key concepts and dives into the XR device landscape, helping learners to differentiate current and future platforms and devices as well as critique the use of VR or AR in applications. The course pivots in the second half to look more at how to shape the future of XR, by analyzing trends and raising issues such as COVID-19, social and ethical concerns, accessibility and equity, as well as privacy and security.
User Experience & Interaction Design for AR/VR/MR/XR
This second course in the XR for Everybody specialization looks at how to design new user experiences for XR technologies. The course provides learners with a design thinking mindset and equips them with a fundamental toolbox for creating XR applications using rapid prototyping. It starts with a broad overview of the complete XR design process, discussing different paths to becoming an XR creator, what is generally involved in making XR experiences, and how to best get started. The course then emphasizes design thinking, critiques, and ethics while introducing guidelines and user-centered techniques like design jams. The second half of the course introduces a variety of methods and tools for prototyping both physically and digitally including on the XR devices themselves through immersive authoring.
Developing AR/VR/MR/XR Apps with WebXR, Unity & Unreal
This third course in the XR for Everybody specialization is geared toward the technical development of XR experiences. The course provides learners with a more technical mental model of XR technologies and the tools to approach XR development with confidence. It walks through the stages of development for both VR and AR projects, introducing the main XR development platforms as well as the key methods and tools. This third course also helps learners infer advanced XR requirements from physical/digital prototypes and teaches them how to differentiate major technical concerns, estimate development costs, and plan research necessary to advance XR.
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
