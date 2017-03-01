AB
Dec 10, 2016
Excellent course! The instructors are very terse and accurately teach the necessary elements to learn how to build and design an AR application. Well done.
JG
Oct 23, 2016
This course was a wonderful intro to mixed and augmented reality. Thank you all so much.
By Nadya S•
Mar 1, 2017
This was the first found by me AR course (I was seaking others but they were theoritical) that teaches you how do the things by your own hands. I am writing this review a half year after completing it, being invited to become a mentor, comlpeting the course for mentors and starting to help online to the instructors. It is a pleasure to see how the things happens, especially if you are not an ICT specialist. If you overcome the stress from the first meeting with the code in the second week, you would be able to complete the course. But you should devote enought time to do the practical tasks. I am not an ICT specialist. In the real life I am an architect. Honestly to say, in beginning I was doing for some hours the things that were sceduled for 10 minutes. Shame or not, my first meeting with the code took me 4 hours, then 3, 2, one, and in the last weeks I was able to complete the tasks for the recommended time. The instructors upload examples and the students their work in a gallery, done especially for this course http://www.mymultimediaworld.com/projects_gallery/ . I am writing this review to say thank you to the instructors for revealing the process of creating AR in real. I would be happy if more people start to use this technology. This course will help you to do your initial steps to this.
By shreyas s•
Sep 30, 2017
Will take lots of time for completion as the files are really large and we need to set up lots of link but at the end, the hard work would be fruitful. Week 5 went really very fast. Would ask other people to get some basic idea of VRML by the time you are doing this course. Very innovative and one of its kind course.
Would love to develop some cool AR based applications.
By Alexander G•
Dec 15, 2016
Very qualitative entry -level course in AR ! This Course pushed me to look at AR from certain aspects and look at more additional information in internet concerning extending my own mobile applications with AR functionality. Looking at recommended AR browser I also came to Ionic-Cordova cross-platform framework. Thank you very much for your efforts! Merci beaucoup
By Martin S•
Oct 24, 2016
This was an excellent introduction to various types of AR application and how to build them. The balance between using end-user tools and programming was great for me: I was able to build working AR apps easily using the end-user tools, but enough exposure to the code to satisfy my inner- geek. I now have an understanding of what resources would be needed to de
By arulvenugopal•
Jun 20, 2017
This course provides a good introduction to AR. Its well structured, for starters like myself, and provides an initial AR experience using authoring tool to understand. Later, how to further code without authoring tool. In fact, I have developed interest in creating an augmented book using GPAC, adding 3D objects (W.I.P). I strongly recommend this course.
By Ana B S•
Mar 10, 2017
This course introduces a relatively innovative technology, very easy to implement in many contexts (business, education, leisure...). Sometimes the lessons could be clearer, but the instructors give almost instant feedback to any question they are posed. The tasks are well balanced between regular assignments and honors assignments.
By BERNARD H•
Jan 15, 2017
This is just an amazing course on a most talked-about technology of these days, and the teachers make it so easy to understand the concepts. And at the end you HAVE BUILT something real!
By Al B•
Dec 11, 2016
By Gabriel B•
Dec 18, 2016
Very nice course with good materials and videos to understand the basic of Augmented Reality applications using the Araf.
By Nathan G•
Oct 24, 2016
By Sridhar S•
May 5, 2017
Perfect course material to make learners familiar with the Augmented Reality framework.
By Genadijs M•
Jul 12, 2017
thank you, very interesting and digestable for the non-technical person
By Tinsae G D•
Oct 30, 2016
The course is awesome and i like the way the instructors used to teach.
By Sudarshana S•
Oct 21, 2016
Great opportunity to get started with augmented reality!
By Georgios D•
Nov 17, 2016
Very Interesting Introduction to Augmented Reality
By Rondell•
May 26, 2017
Great beginner's course into the world of AR.
By Tirthak P•
Mar 9, 2019
Best teachers with great creative content!
By Saksham S•
Jan 5, 2018
This is a fantastic course for begineers.
By Nova G•
Dec 18, 2016
I love the entire course. Thank you🙇
By Rohini•
Sep 19, 2017
Good course for the beginners
By Nishanth P•
Oct 18, 2017
Its awesome THANKS coursera
By K'Wi•
Apr 1, 2017
thanks you
i love ot
By Miguel A P C•
Mar 8, 2017
Very useful.
By David A•
Jun 15, 2017
I love it.
By Venkata R•
Sep 7, 2018
Good.