By Rexcel C•
Aug 24, 2021
This course name is a clickbait. The instructor only teaches you how to develop on a-frame. 50% of the time, he's discussing UX principles in AR/VR/MR. 50% of the time, he discusses how to develop AR/VR/MR using A-frame. I recommended this course to our faculty so they'll be knowledgable about XR in different platforms...but he does not even discuss Unity's Package Manager, XR-Plug Manager, pairing Vuforia's licenses to Unity, downloading and uploading the vuforia database to Unity, Seed XR Bindings, and AR Foundation's AR Session Origin and Trackable Planes and so much more!! The course name should just be in AR/VR/MR UX Principles with basic development in a-Frame!! Omit Unity and Unreal Engine because it was not even discussed thoroughly!
By William T•
Mar 30, 2021
I gave up by the end of week 1. The videos seemed to ramble with no real structure, and often just repeated the same content again and again. The content was pretty shallow.
By Luna L P•
Sep 13, 2021
I guess I was a bit disappointed because I was expecting demo lectures specially on unity. This course is mostly lectures on principles and concept and brief lectures using A-frame, but if you don't have background on A-frame or if you are not from Web Dev background it will be difficult to grasp. If you are after the demo lectures on how to do things, this course is not for you.
By Nilesh•
Apr 27, 2021
The entire course has been exceptionally put together for a wonderful learning experience. Highly recommended to ones looking to build a solid foundation in XR
By Daniel S•
May 24, 2022
Was great, a learned a lot, and i have to learn a lot more but this its the beggining, thankS!
By julien l•
Nov 29, 2021
Good coverage of softwares and toolkits. Well explained and fun.
By Marco Y•
Apr 19, 2022
It is the best extended reality course. Covers all topics.
By Heloise F•
May 27, 2022
Very hands on! Covers multiple hot topics within VR/AR.
By Robbie I•
Apr 12, 2021
The takeaways from the course are how unique and curious how to develop XR while designing one ideally. The honors track is very tricky and highly time-consuming to complete. But suppose you can invite some talented professionals who can develop in Unity and Unreal and include a list of other creative WebXR sites for starters and beginners. This improvement will make the course would be more helpful, manageable, and pleasing for them. But I believe the specialization is very enjoyable to take for those who are interested in creating XR.
By Grettel R A•
Nov 2, 2021
Good course and provides opportunities for practicing when you have a background in programming or 3D animation (and I know that is an expectation in this course). I think a good way to support people that don't have this background is by adding more text-based tutorials on how to carry out some of the exercises at learner's own pace, then the learner will be able to complete the honors track exercises in better way. The long videos make very difficult to understand and digest the content. Also, having shorter lectures will benefit the course, 5-10 minutes videos is better than 30-40 minutes videos.