Chevron Left
Back to User Experience & Interaction Design for AR/VR/MR/XR

Learner Reviews & Feedback for User Experience & Interaction Design for AR/VR/MR/XR by University of Michigan

4.7
stars
64 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

This second course in the XR for Everybody specialization looks at how to design new user experiences for XR technologies. The course provides learners with a design thinking mindset and equips them with a fundamental toolbox for creating XR applications using rapid prototyping. It starts with a broad overview of the complete XR design process, discussing different paths to becoming an XR creator, what is generally involved in making XR experiences, and how to best get started. The course then emphasizes design thinking, critiques, and ethics while introducing guidelines and user-centered techniques like design jams. The second half of the course introduces a variety of methods and tools for prototyping both physically and digitally including on the XR devices themselves through immersive authoring. The course has an honors track that guides learners through creating their own storyboard, physical prototype, and digital prototype of an XR experience. You will work on exercises that allow you to practice your design skills and also build XR technologies into your workflow by working with specific templates and new digital tools that allow you to preview physical prototypes on AR/VR devices....

Top reviews

CH

Jan 10, 2022

Best course I've taken on Coursera! People interested in XR should take this class -- the design process is so important!

LB

Mar 5, 2022

This is a great introduction with hands-on projects regarding user experience & interaction design for XR!

Filter by:

1 - 14 of 14 Reviews for User Experience & Interaction Design for AR/VR/MR/XR

By Robbie I

Apr 12, 2021

The course and honors track is an excellent start before developing XR experiences and learning new applications that can produce them. And as a graphic artist and designer, I believe that design XR has similar strategies for creating graphic design and filmmaking. Thank you, Micheal, for having me approach my new skill of creativity!

By Tung-Yu W

Apr 10, 2021

Love it, really amazing contents for the overall, thank you for sharing them with us. Honor's track is very helpful, but I've found out that the interview with Katy and all the experiences she mentioned after learning XR was so impressive too! I look forward to complete the last course! Cheers!

By Sai K M

Aug 23, 2021

This course has taught me how to think in a simple way about UX design for XR. I was able to do so much prototyping and make stuff without even having advanced gear or equipment. Although, the next course on XR development will help have a more complete understanding of prototype making in XR

By Prajakta A

Mar 20, 2021

Loved it! The course offered in-depth learning about UX, Design Thinking, XR/AR/VR and Prototyping.

I never thought creating paper and digital prototypes could add so much value as that's the first step after storyboarding.

Thank you very much, Prof Michael Nebeling and UOM. :)

By Dalrae J

Apr 13, 2021

i am preparing my own vr/3d application proposal, this course was a perfect guide for it. thank you so much for great learning!

By Chris H

Jan 11, 2022

Best course I've taken on Coursera! People interested in XR should take this class -- the design process is so important!

By Latisha B

Mar 6, 2022

This is a great introduction with hands-on projects regarding user experience & interaction design for XR!

By Ravishankar R

Aug 7, 2021

This course was realy an eye opener on "how to design for XR". Loved it and felt valuable.

By Garret

Dec 9, 2021

F​antastic Course with a great instructor. Highly recommended,

By Natalia P G

May 26, 2022

B​uenos tips para el prototipado de experiencias inmersivas

By Karthik E

Apr 25, 2022

Excellent information

By Grettel R A

Oct 7, 2021

I really enjoyed the course and the honors track assignments. It was very hands-on and provided a good starting point for creating XR experiences.

As an improvement opportunity, I think the videos need to be shorter. Watching a 20-minute video is not ideal from a learning perspective. It would be better to subdivide the 20 into smaller 5-minute videos. Also, I completed most of the assignments in the honors track, but I can't get the honors track certificate, because I don't have anything assigned in the peer review.

By Jonas K S

Apr 26, 2021

many insights and knowledge, but not as well structured as the first course - I often got confused. Assignments are great!

By Patrick H

Dec 29, 2021

very detailed, very good for those who are new to xR and or UX generally. Some great resources are provided.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder