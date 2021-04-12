CH
Jan 10, 2022
Best course I've taken on Coursera! People interested in XR should take this class -- the design process is so important!
LB
Mar 5, 2022
This is a great introduction with hands-on projects regarding user experience & interaction design for XR!
By Robbie I•
Apr 12, 2021
The course and honors track is an excellent start before developing XR experiences and learning new applications that can produce them. And as a graphic artist and designer, I believe that design XR has similar strategies for creating graphic design and filmmaking. Thank you, Micheal, for having me approach my new skill of creativity!
By Tung-Yu W•
Apr 10, 2021
Love it, really amazing contents for the overall, thank you for sharing them with us. Honor's track is very helpful, but I've found out that the interview with Katy and all the experiences she mentioned after learning XR was so impressive too! I look forward to complete the last course! Cheers!
By Sai K M•
Aug 23, 2021
This course has taught me how to think in a simple way about UX design for XR. I was able to do so much prototyping and make stuff without even having advanced gear or equipment. Although, the next course on XR development will help have a more complete understanding of prototype making in XR
By Prajakta A•
Mar 20, 2021
Loved it! The course offered in-depth learning about UX, Design Thinking, XR/AR/VR and Prototyping.
I never thought creating paper and digital prototypes could add so much value as that's the first step after storyboarding.
Thank you very much, Prof Michael Nebeling and UOM. :)
By Dalrae J•
Apr 13, 2021
i am preparing my own vr/3d application proposal, this course was a perfect guide for it. thank you so much for great learning!
By Chris H•
Jan 11, 2022
By Latisha B•
Mar 6, 2022
By Ravishankar R•
Aug 7, 2021
This course was realy an eye opener on "how to design for XR". Loved it and felt valuable.
By Garret•
Dec 9, 2021
Fantastic Course with a great instructor. Highly recommended,
By Natalia P G•
May 26, 2022
Buenos tips para el prototipado de experiencias inmersivas
By Karthik E•
Apr 25, 2022
Excellent information
By Grettel R A•
Oct 7, 2021
I really enjoyed the course and the honors track assignments. It was very hands-on and provided a good starting point for creating XR experiences.
As an improvement opportunity, I think the videos need to be shorter. Watching a 20-minute video is not ideal from a learning perspective. It would be better to subdivide the 20 into smaller 5-minute videos. Also, I completed most of the assignments in the honors track, but I can't get the honors track certificate, because I don't have anything assigned in the peer review.
By Jonas K S•
Apr 26, 2021
many insights and knowledge, but not as well structured as the first course - I often got confused. Assignments are great!
By Patrick H•
Dec 29, 2021
very detailed, very good for those who are new to xR and or UX generally. Some great resources are provided.