This course specifically explores approaches and tools and how to apply them in public health settings. Students will learn how to critically analyse the power dynamics present between multidisciplinary stakeholders and appreciate the need for reciprocity between those delivering and those receiving health care; between both those conducting and those participating in research. They will also learn how to select and evaluate different participatory approaches to apply these to public health programmes and/or research. Tools with which to do this include undertaking a stakeholder-mapping exercise and needs assessment, including a critical and reasoned narrative to justify the approach.
This course is part of the Participatory Approaches in Public Health Specialization
Suitable for any background, including patients, members of the public, healthcare professionals, researchers alike.
Imperial College London
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
How can Participatory Approaches Be Applied to Public Health Practice?
Welcome to Module 1! In Lesson 1, you will learn more about how participatory approaches can be applied to public health practices. In Lesson 2, you will explore the different tools that can be used to help define a public health problem. After learning about stakeholder analysis, you will be doing your first summative assessment, which is a peer review on stakeholder analysis.
How to Choose Methods and Tools for Using Participatory Approaches
Welcome to Module 2! In Lesson 1, you will first be given an overview of commonly used tools of participatory approaches, such as the Action Catalogue. You will engage in an E-tivity in which you have to choose a participatory approach to strengthen surveillance. Afterwards, you will be introduced to the concepts of stakeholders and actors, and dive into the details of stakeholder analysis.
Application of Participatory Approaches in the Four Domains of Public Health: Part 1
Welcome to Module 3! In this module, you will explore how participatory approaches can apply to public health practices in the areas of health improvement and health services. However, as you explore the case studies presented, do note that many examples could fall into multiple domains. It will also be important to critically reflect on how successful the tools mentioned were in promoting meaningful participation.
Application of Participatory Approaches in the Four Domains of Public Health: Part 2
Welcome to Module 4! In this module, you will explore how participatory approaches can apply to public health practices in the areas of health protection and health intelligence. As you explore the case studies presented, do note that many examples could fall into multiple domains. It will also be important to critically reflect on how successful the tools mentioned were in promoting meaningful participation.
About the Participatory Approaches in Public Health Specialization
This specialisation guides learners through the process of designing an appropriate participatory approach to a given public health challenge, focusing on the history, theory and practice of participatory approaches to public health. You'll gain an understanding of the impact of social and cultural contexts in which public health programmes exist, as well as, why participatory approaches could better assist in meeting the population’s needs and solving certain health-related challenges.
