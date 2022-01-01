- Co-creation
Participatory Approaches in Public Health Specialization
Applying Participatory Approaches in Public Health. Evaluate different participatory tools, critique the role of social-cultural factors in health contexts, and design an approach to public health challenges which is participatory in nature.
Learners will develop a proposal for a Participatory Action Research (PAR) project, conduct a stakeholder analysis, provide a rationale of why some voices can be left out, and engage in a test which assesses their comprehension of public involvement in research.
Suitable for any background, including patients, members of the public, healthcare professionals, researchers alike.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Participatory Approaches in Public Health
This course will introduce you to participatory approaches to public health. You will learn about the history of participatory health research and why it is essential to solving contemporary public health challenges. The course will help you to understand the social and cultural context of public health, before introducing you to essential concepts for working with communities: knowledge and power. Finally, you will engage with critical analyses of participatory approaches, to help you to determine if and when such strategies are appropriate. Throughout the course you will analyse real-world case studies of community-based health projects, including historical HIV social movements, public health projects with sex workers, and participatory approaches to the COVID-19 pandemic. The course will equip you to practice public health in partnership with local communities. It is followed by a second course, Applying Participatory Approaches in Public Health Settings, which builds upon the theoretical foundations of this introductory course.
Applying Participatory Approaches in Public Health Settings
This course specifically explores approaches and tools and how to apply them in public health settings. Students will learn how to critically analyse the power dynamics present between multidisciplinary stakeholders and appreciate the need for reciprocity between those delivering and those receiving health care; between both those conducting and those participating in research. They will also learn how to select and evaluate different participatory approaches to apply these to public health programmes and/or research. Tools with which to do this include undertaking a stakeholder-mapping exercise and needs assessment, including a critical and reasoned narrative to justify the approach.
Public Involvement in Research
This course focuses on participatory approaches in research, known as 'public involvement' in the UK. You'll specifically, consider why citizens and patients would be involved in research and explore participatory approaches across and within the research cycle in more detail, diving into questions such as:
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
