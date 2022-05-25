About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Participatory Approaches in Public Health Specialization
Beginner Level

Suitable for any background, including patients, members of the public, healthcare professionals, researchers alike.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • patient
  • Health Research
Instructors

Offered by

Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Differentiating Public Involvement and Co-production in Health Research

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Role of Public Involvement and Co-production Throughout the Research Cycle

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

What Is the Role of Public Involvement and Co-production Throughout the Stages of the Research Cycle? (Covering Stage 4 (Undertaking and Analysing), Stage 5 (Disseminating) and Stage 6 (Implementing))

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min), 10 readings
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

How can you evaluate public involvement and co-production in health research (stage 7 of the research cycle)?

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Participatory Approaches in Public Health Specialization

Participatory Approaches in Public Health

