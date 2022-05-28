About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Participatory Approaches in Public Health Specialization
Beginner Level

The course is suited for those who wish to practice public health collaboratively 'with', not 'for' or 'on', communities.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Community Health
  • Collaboration
  • Participatory Action Research
  • Public Health
  • Public Participation
Instructor

Offered by

Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

An Introduction to Participatory Approaches in Public Health

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 8 readings
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

The Social and Cultural Context of Public Health

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 54 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Foundations of Participatory Approaches: Knowledge, Action and Power

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min), 5 readings
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Critically Engaging with Participation: Are Participatory Approaches the Future?

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

About the Participatory Approaches in Public Health Specialization

Participatory Approaches in Public Health

