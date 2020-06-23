About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Infectious Disease Modelling Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Distinguish between stochastic and deterministic models, explain when either are appropriate, and perform simple simulations of a stochastic model

  • Identify where it is important to incorporate population structure in a model and design and simulate a transmission model capturing such structure 

  • Evaluate the assumptions behind the Ross MacDonald model, and code such a model using R to simulate the dynamics of a vector-borne disease 

  • Critically evaluate a modelling study and communicate its strengths and weaknesses to a scientifically literate audience 

Skills you will gain

  • Mathematical Model
  • R Programming
  • Infectious Diseases
Course 3 of 3 in the
Infectious Disease Modelling Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Imperial College London

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Building on the SIR Model: Stochasticity

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min), 8 readings
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Building on the SIR model: Heterogeneity

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Building on the SIR model: Vector-borne Diseases

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Assignment: Modelling Study Critique

2 hours to complete

About the Infectious Disease Modelling Specialization

Infectious Disease Modelling

