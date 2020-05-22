About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Infectious Disease Modelling Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Construct valid mathematical models capturing the natural history of a given infectious disease

  • Interpret compartmental models in terms of rates, proportions and delays

  • Describe the fundamental processes driving the dynamics of an SIR epidemic and show their relation to important concepts

  • Explain mechanisms by which susceptibility can change over time and develop a simple SIR model to account for these under given parameters

Skills you will gain

  • Mathematical Model
  • Infectious Diseases
Instructor

Offered by

Imperial College London

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Modelling the Basics

8 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Anatomy of an Epidemic

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Combining Modelling and Insights

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Dynamics of Susceptibles

7 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DEVELOPING THE SIR MODEL

About the Infectious Disease Modelling Specialization

Infectious Disease Modelling

