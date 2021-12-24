About this Course

Infectious Disease Modelling Specialization
What you will learn

  • Identify the relationship between models and real-world epidemiological data

  • Incorporate treatment or vaccination into an SIR model, accounting for imperfect efficacy, and for different mechanisms of action

  • Perform simple calibrations of an SIR model against time-series data, selecting parameters to maximise the fit of the model to the data

  • Recognise two simple approaches to computer-based model calibration and perform model calibrations under each of these approaches in R.

Skills you will gain

  • Mathematical Model
  • Infectious Diseases
Infectious Disease Modelling Specialization
Imperial College London

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Modelling Interventions

Week 2

Confronting Models with Data - Part A

Week 3

Confronting Models with Data - Part B

Week 4

Confronting models with data – Part C

4 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Infectious Disease Modelling Specialization

Infectious Disease Modelling

