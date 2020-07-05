IH
Sep 20, 2020
Such a great learning experience. The course provided me with a comprehensive overview of the topics under concern. My gratitude to the instructors for creating such a valuable course.
Aug 8, 2021
Stuck in last quiz for many hours, dig in many forums. Finally learn in-depth how and why model structure be like that. 5/5 would loss in thought again.
By Albert B•
Jul 5, 2020
The level of support was far to low to rate.
The timeliness of support was sometime 1 or 2 weeks.
The support most time was not helpful
The course was poorly designed and had many errors and web links that resulted in errors loading
The quiz at the end was filled with technical errors and it required 2 weeks to correct
There was no feedback on each week and no feedback on the exam
At times responses to questions were incorrect
By Justin H•
Nov 13, 2020
Generally a good course but not nearly enough time is dedicated to discussing maximum likelihood estimates. It's a complicated subject and giving it only 3x 1 minute lectures creates more confusion than anything else.
By DHARMENDRA C K•
Aug 28, 2020
This specialization course assesses and re-assesses our ability & performances to real likelihood situations and improves our capability to build an infectious disease model and parameterise it to the minute detailed solutions. It also draws on the mathematical and computer-based skills that should be developing throughout this specialisation period over three months.
Special thanks to READER Dr. Nimalan Arinaminpathy....tutor at Imperial College, LONDON.
By Indunil M H•
Sep 20, 2020
By MuSuppasit•
Aug 9, 2021
By K M R A Z•
Jun 29, 2020
A great learning experience, have to struggle a lot for the quiz, But in the end it helps to get better understanding of the concept and practice.
By gabriel a c•
Jun 24, 2020
Excellent course led from first course right into this course perfectly. Level is perfect assignments perfect. Already told 5 people about it.
By Rajendra A•
Jun 23, 2020
Excellent course videos, content, assignment quiz. Received very good support from instructor and other members/ learners on discussion forum.
By R T•
May 12, 2021
This builds on excellently from the first course. The transition is seamless, and the final modelling project was super fun.
By B K•
Dec 25, 2021
Very useful course.. I have learnt many things useful for my career
By Angelo A P L•
Aug 7, 2020
Excellent course, good information and excellent instructors.
By Vivek J J•
Aug 6, 2020
Final quiz was tough but all in all an excellent course!
By Md T T•
Aug 16, 2020
The best-structured course on Coursera!!
By Santhi•
Jul 1, 2020
good experience
thanks to all
By Tarini S G•
Jun 7, 2020
Really nice course
By Chen S•
Apr 5, 2021
Brilliant course!
By Antonio M H•
Oct 17, 2020
This was a delightfully challenging course with just the right mix of instructional guidance and independent thinking required.
My reason for not giving it 5 stars stems mostly from the fact that the wording of the final quiz was at times unnecessarily ambiguous in my opinion.
Still, this course really forces the learner to put into practise what they've learnt, as opposed to merely spitting it outback from rote memory.
By Aaron Y•
Jul 15, 2020
In general, the course is designed in a coherent structure, and most of the concept is explained very nicely and clearly. However, I find the likelihood function part is not clearly explained. I find the instructor is avoiding statistics theory on purpose, while it results in confusion for some concepts.
By Jay P•
Oct 12, 2020
Good content but some exercises and final quiz are designed poorly that sometimes don't even test your learning.
By Juliho C•
Jul 26, 2020
There are not lecture notes provided in this course.
By Nils K•
Jun 10, 2020
There were some hiccups with the quiz.
By spencer z•
Sep 20, 2020
Very small amount of instruction