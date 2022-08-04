During the COVID-19 pandemic, both the promise and perils of using infectious disease transmission models to make public health policy decisions became clearer than ever. Optimal use of modeled output requires that public health policy makers be informed consumers of models, that they understand the strengths and limitations of possible approaches, and they know the right questions to ask about the vulnerabilities of the model results.
Infectious Disease Transmission Models for Decision-MakersJohns Hopkins University
What you will learn
Review the basics of infections disease epidemiology and transmission and key components of infectious disease models
Present questions that can be answered by infectious disease transmission models and types of models used to answer each type of question
Describe how to assess whether or not a model is “good” or useful for informing policy
Identify the most important considerations for making decisions based on infectious disease transmission models
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Basics of Infectious Disease Transmission Models
Types of infectious disease models
Assessing the Value of an Infectious Disease Transmission Model
Modeling and policy decisions
