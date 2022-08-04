About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Some basic knowledge about infectious diseases and public health, but no expectation of expertise. This course has no equations.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Review the basics of infections disease epidemiology and transmission and key components of infectious disease models

  • Present questions that can be answered by infectious disease transmission models and types of models used to answer each type of question

  • Describe how to assess whether or not a model is “good” or useful for informing policy

  • Identify the most important considerations for making decisions based on infectious disease transmission models

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Some basic knowledge about infectious diseases and public health, but no expectation of expertise. This course has no equations.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Basics of Infectious Disease Transmission Models

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 58 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
23 minutes to complete

Types of infectious disease models

23 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min)
1 hour to complete

Assessing the Value of an Infectious Disease Transmission Model

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Modeling and policy decisions

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder