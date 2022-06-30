Dr. Amy Wesolowski is an Assistant Professor in Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. her research focuses on the use of computational methods to investigate transmission patterns of various infectious diseases - with a particular focus on vaccine-preventable and vector-borne diseases. Prior to coming to Hopkins, she was a postdoctoral fellow at Princeton University and the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. She obtained her PhD in Engineering and Public Policy from Carnegie Mellon University.