Katharina Hauck

Deputy Director of the Jameel Institute and Professor in Health Economics

Katharina Hauck is a Professor in Health Economics at the Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Imperial College London, and deputy director of the Jameel Institute. She is specialised in the economics of infectious diseases and the economic evaluation of complex public health interventions. Her specific research interests focus on the economics of HIV/AIDS, health system strengthening, priority setting and cost-effectiveness analysis, economic impact of epidemics, and the role of individual behaviour in infectious disease transmission.

Science Matters: Let's Talk About COVID-19

