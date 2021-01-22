About this Course

7,809 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • To be aware of the scale of the emerging outbreak and know how to track trends using reliable sources of information

  • To recognise the key scientific underpinnings of evidence-based outbreak control methods

  • To recognise the importance of community involvement, multidisciplinary working and global cooperation in outbreak response

  • About how infectious disease modelling informs strategic and operational response at the local, national, and international level.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Imperial College London

Abdul Latif Jameel Institute for Disease and Emergency Analytics (J-IDEA)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(23,980 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Science Matters: Let's talk about COVID-19

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

COVID-19 Situation Reports: Updates on the Ongoing State of the Epidemic

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

How to Forecast an Epidemic: Epidemiology and Infectious Disease Modelling

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 7 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Health Systems and Economic Impacts

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SCIENCE MATTERS: LET'S TALK ABOUT COVID-19

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder