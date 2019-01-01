Open courses in the Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London

Statistical Analysis with R for Public Health
Introduction to Statistics & Data Analysis in Public Health
Linear Regression in R for Public Health
Logistic Regression in R for Public Health
Survival Analysis in R for Public Health
Epidemiology for Public Health
Measuring Disease in Epidemiology
Study Designs in Epidemiology
Validity and Bias in Epidemiology
Foundations of Public Health Practice
Foundations of Public Health Practice: The Public Health Approach
Foundations of Public Health Practice: The Public Health Toolkit
Foundations of Public Health Practice: Behaviour & Behaviour Change
Foundations of Public Health Practice: Health Protection
Global Disease Masterclass
Global Disease Masterclass: Global Disease Distribution
Global Disease Masterclass: Communicable Diseases Epidemiology, Intervention and Prevention
Global Disease Masterclass: Non-communicable Diseases
Global Health Innovations
A Guide to Healthcare Innovation: Principles and Practice
Healthcare Entrepreneurship: Taking Ideas to Market
Healthcare Innovation: What Does Success Look Like and How to Achieve It?
Infectious Disease Modelling
Developing the SIR Model
Interventions and Calibration
Building on the SIR Model
Health Systems Development
Health Systems Development: Introduction to Health Systems
Health Systems Development: Health systems, Policy and Research
Health Systems Development: A Focus on Health Service Delivery and Human Resources for Health
Digital Health
Introduction to Digital health
Design and Implementation of Digital Health Interventions
Evaluation of Digital Health Interventions
Participatory Approaches in Public Health
Introduction to Participatory Approaches in Public Health
Applying Participatory Approaches in Public Health Settings
The Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London is a high quality online degree program from one of the top 10 universities in the world (QS World university Rankings 2019). As a Global MPH student, you’ll study biostatistics, epidemiology, health systems and more. You’ll also hone your research skills by exploring issues that affect your own community.