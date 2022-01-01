About this Specialization

The Global Disease Masterclass specialisation aims to provide students with an overview of core health challenges and lines of epidemiological research being undertaken, across a range of infectious and non-communicable diseases. The specialisation begins by examining the global distribution of diseases and the major trends that we have seen in the last several decades. Simultaneously, we consider the data that are used to construct such estimates. We then consider the role of social determinants and risk factors in shaping the distribution of disease in populations. For each, the overall aetiology and epidemiological patterns are described and subsequently, the interventions that are available to combat them are considered. Particular ‘policy issues’ in relation to each disease are examined from multiple angles. Each session comprises lecture content with leaders in the field, practical activities and in-depth interview with subject matter experts. The specialisation will give students a broad understanding of the major global issues in health and an in-depth understanding of some of the most important disease challenges that are being faced today. It will equip public health professionals and researchers with a broad foundation of knowledge on which to build further expertise about global public health.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Global Disease Masterclass: Global Disease Distribution

Global Disease Masterclass: Communicable Diseases Epidemiology, Intervention and Prevention

Global Disease Masterclass: Non-communicable Diseases

Imperial College London

This specialization is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
