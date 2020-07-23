About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Health Systems Development Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Critically compare different health system models in order to identify opportunities and challenges for health systems around the world.

Course 1 of 3 in the
Health Systems Development Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Imperial College London

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction to Health Systems

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 43 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Health Systems Governance

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Health Systems Performance Assessment

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Universal Health Coverage

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HEALTH SYSTEMS DEVELOPMENT: INTRODUCTION TO HEALTH SYSTEMS

About the Health Systems Development Specialization

Health Systems Development

Frequently Asked Questions

