JB
Oct 8, 2020
the course was really helpful I hope i could use this on my future professsion to help and at least less the work of a hospital institution.
AA
Feb 24, 2021
Awesome! Really helped me understand the intricacies of any health system in the world.
By Lee A A R•
Oct 5, 2020
I learned a lot in this course, hoping to apply all in the near future.
By Joel B•
Oct 8, 2020
By Francisco A E A•
Aug 10, 2020
It is a very comprehensive course and links very well with other courses at Imperial College London. I believe that the course achieves its objective of providing a complete vision of how to approach, from a theoretical and evaluative perspective, the health systems of the world. Highly recommended.
By Alisha N M P•
Apr 14, 2021
This course help me in my studies and in my career, to understand the health system in my countri and evaluate it
By Oluwakamikun A•
Feb 25, 2021
By JORGE J R V•
Jul 1, 2021
Excelente curso, muy compresible y con información precisa.
By Samantha H•
Jan 11, 2021
Thank you for the course. Samantha Henry in Guyana
By Joshua P E•
Oct 10, 2020
The presentations are very clear and precise!
By Maha S•
Nov 17, 2020
Very informative and engaging content
By Mutale M•
Mar 28, 2022
Great and fully engaging course!
By Didier S R C•
Apr 24, 2021
Muy buen curso, aprendí mucho
By Sheila N A•
Feb 17, 2021
very educative
By Loto-Ya A•
Apr 22, 2021
Great course
By Alvaro D C•
Nov 19, 2021
Good
By Mona A A•
Jul 22, 2020
good
By Mirian A E A•
May 23, 2021
It was very useful for me, very interesting to know about the health system of my country, the determinants and differences of what it encompasses.
By Ahsan K•
Jul 24, 2020
This is informative course, i learn how and what framework helps to improve health system in any country
By Jane R M N•
Oct 7, 2020
I learned a lot in this course