This specialization is intended for people interested in health systems and how they function. Participants will learn about the global health systems landscape and the challenges and opportunities to achieve better health outcomes. This specialisation is divided into three courses which are offered as massive online open access courses (Courses 1-3), and a fourth course which is offered as part of the Online MPH degree (capstone). The Health Systems Development specialisation is geared toward learners who have no prior knowledge of health systems or those who are starting to explore this area of study. Overall, sessions in this specialisation span 16 week with approximately 96 hours of viewing learning materials per week. Formative assessments in the form of quizzes and activities are incorporated throughout the weeks to help learners gauge their level of depth of understanding and to prepare them for their summative assessments. Participants will have the opportunity to explore a range of areas within health systems. The first course will introduce the main building blocks of health systems and shed some light on key components of well-functioning health systems including how health system performance is assessed. In course two, students will learn how to conduct a health impact assessment and how to assess the impacts of policies, plans and projects, as well as how that support decision-makers make choices regarding alternatives and improvements to prevent disease or injury and to actively promote health. The third course explores human resources for health and service delivery. In this course, students will learn about and analyse country experiences in transforming health services delivery, and interventions and to address human resources for health challenges at a global level. By the end of this specialisation, learners should be able to identify key components of, and critically compare, different health systems; analyse country experiences in transforming services; and apply theoretical framework for assessing the health impacts of policies, plans and projects....

JB

Oct 8, 2020

the course was really helpful I hope i could use this on my future professsion to help and at least less the work of a hospital institution.

AA

Feb 24, 2021

Awesome! Really helped me understand the intricacies of any health system in the world.

By Lee A A R

Oct 5, 2020

I learned a lot in this course, hoping to apply all in the near future.

By Joel B

Oct 8, 2020

By Francisco A E A

Aug 10, 2020

It is a very comprehensive course and links very well with other courses at Imperial College London. I believe that the course achieves its objective of providing a complete vision of how to approach, from a theoretical and evaluative perspective, the health systems of the world. Highly recommended.

By Alisha N M P

Apr 14, 2021

This course help me in my studies and in my career, to understand the health system in my countri and evaluate it

By Oluwakamikun A

Feb 25, 2021

By JORGE J R V

Jul 1, 2021

Excelente curso, muy compresible y con información precisa.

By Samantha H

Jan 11, 2021

Thank you for the course. Samantha Henry in Guyana

By Joshua P E

Oct 10, 2020

The presentations are very clear and precise!

By Maha S

Nov 17, 2020

Very informative and engaging content

By Mutale M

Mar 28, 2022

Great and fully engaging course!

By Didier S R C

Apr 24, 2021

Muy buen curso, aprendí mucho

By Sheila N A

Feb 17, 2021

very educative

By Loto-Ya A

Apr 22, 2021

Great course

By Alvaro D C

Nov 19, 2021

Good

By Mona A A

Jul 22, 2020

good

By Mirian A E A

May 23, 2021

It was very useful for me, very interesting to know about the health system of my country, the determinants and differences of what it encompasses.

By Ahsan K

Jul 24, 2020

This is informative course, i learn how and what framework helps to improve health system in any country

By Jane R M N

Oct 7, 2020

I learned a lot in this course

