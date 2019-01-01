Profile

Dr Sondus Hassounah

Senior Teaching Fellow in Public Health

    Dr. Sondus Hassounah is a Senior Teaching Fellow at the Department of Primary Care & Public Health, Imperial College London. She leads on health workforce capacity through training and education, and is actively involved in health system strengthening research. Dr Hassounah’s Background is in clinical practise. She trained in Medicine at Cairo University, and then worked for several years in medical oncology, harm reduction for HIV prone communities, and TB. She received a Master in Public Health (MPH) from Imperial College London in 2012 and a Fellowship of the Higher Education Academy in 2016. At Imperial’s School of Public Health, she leads the design and delivery of health-workforce capacity building programmes (for the BSc in Global Health and Master in Public Health degree cohorts), short courses (for global cohorts), and the Health Systems Development Specialisation for the Global Master in Public Health. Her area of interest is health policy and systems research, with particular focus on health workforce. Her research and project portfolio includes collaborations with national governments, academic institutions, NGOs, the World Health Organisation (EMRO and EURO), The World Bank, and Public Health England.

    Health Systems Development: Health systems, Policy and Research

    Health Systems Development: Introduction to Health Systems

    Health Systems Development: A Focus on Health Service Delivery and Human Resources for Health

