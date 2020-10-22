About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Health Systems Development Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply a root cause analysis approach in order to diagnose service delivery specific bottlenecks.

  • Critique strategies to mitigate global human-resources-for-health challenges to support evidence informed decision making for health system reform.

Course 3 of 3 in the
Health Systems Development Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Imperial College London

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Health Service Delivery

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Health Service Transformations

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Human Resources for Health

5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Mitigating Global Human-Resources-for-Health Challenges

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

