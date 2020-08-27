Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Health Systems Development: A Focus on Health Service Delivery and Human Resources for Health by Imperial College London

4.8
stars
40 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

This specialization is intended for people interested in health systems and how they function. Participants will learn about the global health systems landscape and the challenges and opportunities to achieve better health outcomes. This specialisation is divided into three courses which are offered as massive online open access courses (Courses 1-3), and a fourth course which is offered as part of the Online MPH degree (capstone). The Health Systems Development specialisation is geared toward learners who have no prior knowledge of health systems or those who are starting to explore this area of study. Overall, sessions in this specialisation span 16 week with approximately 96 hours of viewing learning materials per week. Formative assessments in the form of quizzes and activities are incorporated throughout the weeks to help learners gauge their level of depth of understanding and to prepare them for their summative assessments. Participants will have the opportunity to explore a range of areas within health systems. The first course will introduce the main building blocks of health systems and shed some light on key components of well-functioning health systems including how health system performance is assessed. In course two, students will learn how to conduct a health impact assessment and how to assess the impacts of policies, plans and projects, as well as how that support decision-makers make choices regarding alternatives and improvements to prevent disease or injury and to actively promote health. The third course explores human resources for health and service delivery. In this course, students will learn about and analyse country experiences in transforming health services delivery, and interventions and to address human resources for health challenges at a global level. By the end of this specialisation, learners should be able to identify key components of, and critically compare, different health systems; analyse country experiences in transforming services; and apply theoretical framework for assessing the health impacts of policies, plans and projects....

Top reviews

MH

Oct 22, 2020

It is very informative and insightful course. It presents the new knowledge about health system development.

RK

Dec 20, 2020

Explain everything in all videos for health system development and resources for health.

By TENNAKOONGE D D T T

Aug 27, 2020

I feel so glad for Coursera team. This opportunity gave me a lot of knowledge about the health system, policy and how to handle an epidemic situation. There was a report to write as a researcher . I totally enjoyed the course. Thank you.

By kyawnay z

Oct 23, 2020

By Dr R T

Dec 21, 2020

By Richard A B

Nov 16, 2020

This is a great course and I am happy I had the opportunity to study it. Thank you

By Dhanshri P

Oct 8, 2021

It was a very wonderful experience, I could learn at my own speed and time. The content was comprehensive and the assignments made me take a deeper look and think about the health systems. The resource material gave good perspective from across different settings.

Thank you for this course and to the Imperial College team

Dhanshri

By Sabatina G

Apr 5, 2021

A bit of a challenge but very interesting.

By Josué A U

May 20, 2021

nice course

By Didier S R C

Jun 27, 2021

Great

By Alvaro D C

Nov 20, 2021

Good

By Mona A A

Oct 15, 2021

good

