MH
Oct 22, 2020
It is very informative and insightful course. It presents the new knowledge about health system development.
RK
Dec 20, 2020
Explain everything in all videos for health system development and resources for health.
By TENNAKOONGE D D T T•
Aug 27, 2020
I feel so glad for Coursera team. This opportunity gave me a lot of knowledge about the health system, policy and how to handle an epidemic situation. There was a report to write as a researcher . I totally enjoyed the course. Thank you.
By kyawnay z•
Oct 23, 2020
By Dr R T•
Dec 21, 2020
By Richard A B•
Nov 16, 2020
This is a great course and I am happy I had the opportunity to study it. Thank you
By Dhanshri P•
Oct 8, 2021
It was a very wonderful experience, I could learn at my own speed and time. The content was comprehensive and the assignments made me take a deeper look and think about the health systems. The resource material gave good perspective from across different settings.
Thank you for this course and to the Imperial College team
Dhanshri
By Sabatina G•
Apr 5, 2021
A bit of a challenge but very interesting.
By Josué A U•
May 20, 2021
nice course
By Didier S R C•
Jun 27, 2021
Great
By Alvaro D C•
Nov 20, 2021
Good
By Mona A A•
Oct 15, 2021
good