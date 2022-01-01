About this Specialization

This specialisation aims to expose students to, and engage them in, all-encompassing thinking of ‘health systems’ and the importance of a horizontal approach to health system investment to achieve better health outcomes. The specialisation also aims to provide insight into a range of disciplines including organisational behaviour, health policy, information systems and human resources in order to strengthen students’ capacities to think as effective health leaders.
How the Specialization Works

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

Health Systems Development: Introduction to Health Systems

Health Systems Development: Health systems, Policy and Research

Health Systems Development: A Focus on Health Service Delivery and Human Resources for Health

Imperial College London

Start working towards your Master's degree

This specialization is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
