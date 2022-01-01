No prior experience required.
By the end of this specialisation, students should be able to:
1.Identify key components of a well-functioning health system and make recommendations for context specific interventions for health system reform;
2.Critically compare different health system models in order to identify opportunities and challenges for health systems around the world;
3.Assess the health impacts of policies, plans, and projects in order to make recommendations for decision makers to prevent disease and promote health;
4.Apply a root cause analysis approach in order to diagnose service delivery specific bottlenecks;
5.Critique strategies to mitigate global human-resources-for-health challenges in order to support evidence informed decision making for health system reform;
6.Formulate recommendations for health system reform in order to develop context-specific interventions that fit population needs.
Health Systems Development: Introduction to Health Systems
Health Systems Development: Health systems, Policy and Research
Health Systems Development: A Focus on Health Service Delivery and Human Resources for Health
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
