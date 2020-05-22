The Global Diseases Masterclass is part of the full-degree Masters of Public Health that the School of Public Health. By the end of this specialisation, our aim is that students will be able to critically apply epidemiological concepts to major global diseases and be able to appraise and recommend policy options to combat them.
To describe the broad distribution and trends of major global diseases
To argue the case for different ways in which health can be conceptualised
To recognise the implications of the metrics used for different measures of disease and to critique the data that underpin these results
To describe the drivers of the broad distribution and trends of major global diseases
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Disease Masterclass: Disease Distributions and Trends
This module will look at the most important trends and patterns in health and disease around the world. You will see that health has improved enormously over time overall, but that these gains have been unequally distributed both between and within countries.
Disease Estimates
This module will look at exploring different health data sources and how we estimate statistics for specific diseases. You will also learn how disease estimates are generated.
Measuring disease
This module will consider the different metrics for evaluating health. You will also learn what DALYs are and why they are a useful metric for measuring diseases.
Disease Frameworks
This final module will step back and consider what factors may underpin the patterns of health and disease that have been examined in this course. As well as things that directly affect the risk of diseases, there are deeper factors that make some people more likely than others to be exposed to those risk factors. This leads to an introduction to the distinction between direct and structural interventions – a theme that is returned to in other courses in this specialisation.
- 5 stars79.31%
- 4 stars16.09%
- 3 stars1.14%
- 1 star3.44%
This course encompasses all what one need to learn about the distribution of global diseases for practical use. Thank you for this deep and understandable course.
I really liked the activities and content of the course. Very informative and innovating.
A well presented course. I thought that some of the presenters' accents were sometimes difficult to understand, so I missed out on a small amount of the content.
One of the best specialization available on Coursera. It has everything and every disease in it. a must do course. Thank you Imperial College of London and Coursera.
The Global Disease Masterclass specialisation aims to provide students with an overview of core health challenges and lines of epidemiological research being undertaken, across a range of infectious and non-communicable diseases.
