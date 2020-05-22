About this Course

What you will learn

  • To describe the broad distribution and trends of major global diseases

  • To argue the case for different ways in which health can be conceptualised

  • To recognise the implications of the metrics used for different measures of disease and to critique the data that underpin these results

  • To describe the drivers of the broad distribution and trends of major global diseases

Instructors

Offered by

Imperial College London

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Disease Masterclass: Disease Distributions and Trends

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 47 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Disease Estimates

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Measuring disease

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Disease Frameworks

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM GLOBAL DISEASE MASTERCLASS: GLOBAL DISEASE DISTRIBUTION

About the Global Disease Masterclass Specialization

Global Disease Masterclass

Frequently Asked Questions

