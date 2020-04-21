Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Global Disease Masterclass: Global Disease Distribution by Imperial College London

The Global Diseases Masterclass is part of the full-degree Masters of Public Health that the School of Public Health. By the end of this specialisation, our aim is that students will be able to critically apply epidemiological concepts to major global diseases and be able to appraise and recommend policy options to combat them. Global Diseases Masterclass: Global Disease Distribution In this course, we will introduce students to the most important trends and pattern in health and disease on a global scale. We will look at how health has improved over time, examine the trends for the future and look at between and within-country inequality in health. We will look at the methods that lie behind those statistics and think about different ways in which health can be conceptualised and measured. The course ends by considering the reason that might lie behind the patterns that we’ve pointed out and introducing the distinction between direct and structural interventions.The course ends by considering the reasons that might lie behind the patterns that we’ve described and introducing the concept of structural interventions....

MH

May 22, 2020

One of the best specialization available on Coursera. It has everything and every disease in it. a must do course. Thank you Imperial College of London and Coursera.

AD

Jun 30, 2020

This course encompasses all what one need to learn about the distribution of global diseases for practical use. Thank you for this deep and understandable course.

By Sarthak R

Apr 20, 2020

There was so much that I learned from this course and I know that this will help me not only in my future studies but also with my professional life later on. A big thank you to all the team involved with this course, I recommend this course to anyone who is interested in not only learning about public health, medical statistics and epidemiology but this would also enable you to understand the scenario around global disease distribution.

By Aly D

Jul 1, 2020

This course encompasses all what one need to learn about the distribution of global diseases for practical use. Thank you for this deep and understandable course.

By Sandra A

Dec 1, 2021

I loved learning about the different sources of data and being able to manipulate it. I hope that I can go back to this course again to use it as a referesher for my understanding of global disease distribution.

By Md S H

May 23, 2020

One of the best specialization available on Coursera. It has everything and every disease in it. a must do course. Thank you Imperial College of London and Coursera.

By Tommy G

Sep 2, 2020

Excellent Course! Very complete and a great educational resource if you want to understand better the global disease distribution.

By Maria F V V

Apr 20, 2021

I really liked the activities and content of the course. Very informative and innovating.

By Shaukat A

May 1, 2020

I rate course the highest possible. Thanks to instructors and London Imperial College.

By MD A K

Aug 31, 2021

Enjoyed the course and it's contents and teaching methods. Thank you

By RANJEET S M

May 1, 2020

It is a great experience to learn from coursera.

By Gerard L

Jun 8, 2021

M​uy buenos contenidos de aprendizaje

By Carla S M Q

Jun 9, 2021

Me gustó mucho el curso

By Luciana I

May 1, 2022

excelente curso

By GHAMDAN G A M A

Apr 27, 2020

g

r

e

a

t

c

o

u

r

s

e

By Andrea G T

Apr 18, 2022

interesante

By Silvia R M S

Sep 10, 2021

v​ery nice

By Dafne A C S

Jul 8, 2021

Love it!

By Alvaro D C

Oct 25, 2021

G​ood

By Mona A A

Jun 29, 2020

good

By Heydy A C B

May 3, 2021

.

By John S

Jul 4, 2021

A well presented course. I thought that some of the presenters' accents were sometimes difficult to understand, so I missed out on a small amount of the content.

By Aula

Apr 14, 2020

Thank you so much

By Silvia R U R

Apr 19, 2022

excelente curso

By Chelsea S

May 17, 2020

Learned a lot!

By VALERIA D B

Sep 15, 2020

Desidero abbandonare il corso in quanto ho riscontrato moltissimi problemi tecnici nella modifica e nell'invio del mio lavoro sottoposto a revisione paritaria, enon potendo neanche rivederlo.

Soprattutto avendolo seguito tutto ed essendo giunta alla fine del corso.

By Tanni

May 23, 2020

Please REMOVE this course! I DO NOT want to subscribe to payments!

Please add the "unenrol" button to this course!

