MH
May 22, 2020
One of the best specialization available on Coursera. It has everything and every disease in it. a must do course. Thank you Imperial College of London and Coursera.
AD
Jun 30, 2020
This course encompasses all what one need to learn about the distribution of global diseases for practical use. Thank you for this deep and understandable course.
By Sarthak R•
Apr 20, 2020
There was so much that I learned from this course and I know that this will help me not only in my future studies but also with my professional life later on. A big thank you to all the team involved with this course, I recommend this course to anyone who is interested in not only learning about public health, medical statistics and epidemiology but this would also enable you to understand the scenario around global disease distribution.
By Aly D•
Jul 1, 2020
By Sandra A•
Dec 1, 2021
I loved learning about the different sources of data and being able to manipulate it. I hope that I can go back to this course again to use it as a referesher for my understanding of global disease distribution.
By Md S H•
May 23, 2020
By Tommy G•
Sep 2, 2020
Excellent Course! Very complete and a great educational resource if you want to understand better the global disease distribution.
By Maria F V V•
Apr 20, 2021
I really liked the activities and content of the course. Very informative and innovating.
By Shaukat A•
May 1, 2020
I rate course the highest possible. Thanks to instructors and London Imperial College.
By MD A K•
Aug 31, 2021
Enjoyed the course and it's contents and teaching methods. Thank you
By RANJEET S M•
May 1, 2020
It is a great experience to learn from coursera.
By Gerard L•
Jun 8, 2021
Muy buenos contenidos de aprendizaje
By Carla S M Q•
Jun 9, 2021
Me gustó mucho el curso
By Luciana I•
May 1, 2022
excelente curso
By GHAMDAN G A M A•
Apr 27, 2020
g
r
e
a
t
c
o
u
r
s
e
By Andrea G T•
Apr 18, 2022
interesante
By Silvia R M S•
Sep 10, 2021
very nice
By Dafne A C S•
Jul 8, 2021
Love it!
By Alvaro D C•
Oct 25, 2021
Good
By Mona A A•
Jun 29, 2020
good
By Heydy A C B•
May 3, 2021
.
By John S•
Jul 4, 2021
A well presented course. I thought that some of the presenters' accents were sometimes difficult to understand, so I missed out on a small amount of the content.
By Aula•
Apr 14, 2020
Thank you so much
By Silvia R U R•
Apr 19, 2022
By Chelsea S•
May 17, 2020
Learned a lot!
By VALERIA D B•
Sep 15, 2020
Desidero abbandonare il corso in quanto ho riscontrato moltissimi problemi tecnici nella modifica e nell'invio del mio lavoro sottoposto a revisione paritaria, enon potendo neanche rivederlo.
Soprattutto avendolo seguito tutto ed essendo giunta alla fine del corso.
By Tanni•
May 23, 2020
Please REMOVE this course! I DO NOT want to subscribe to payments!
Please add the "unenrol" button to this course!