Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Global Health Innovations Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the principles and key types of innovation in order to characterise the fundamental features of new models of care or technologies.

  • Consider the key factors that influence the adoption and scaling up of different types of healthcare innovations

Course 1 of 3 in the
Global Health Innovations Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Imperial College London

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

INNOVATION VS. INVENTION

7 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

TYPES OF INNOVATION - DISRUPTIVE, FRUGAL AND REVERSE

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALISATION

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

GETTING AN INNOVATION INTO PRACTICE

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

