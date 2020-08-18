This course reflects on global health challenges and the role of innovative solutions in addressing them. By engaging in this course, you will be able to describe the principles and key types of innovation in order to characterise the fundamental features of new models of care and technologies.
Describe the principles and key types of innovation in order to characterise the fundamental features of new models of care or technologies.
Consider the key factors that influence the adoption and scaling up of different types of healthcare innovations
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
INNOVATION VS. INVENTION
You will learn the difference between innovation and invention and the steps involved in the process of innovation. You'll also be provided with an overview of the challenges in healthcare innovation, the difference between technology for health and health technology, and the ways an innovation can be categorised.
TYPES OF INNOVATION - DISRUPTIVE, FRUGAL AND REVERSE
You will learn about the different types of innovation that exist including disruptive, frugal and reverse innovation.
PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALISATION
You will learn about design thinking, what is involved in the design process, what is required to take a product to market, and the differences between key roles in a business (e.g. CEO vs COO).
GETTING AN INNOVATION INTO PRACTICE
You will learn about diffusion, the strengths and limitations of Rogers' framework explaining the S-curve, and factors that affect the diffusion of an innovation through Rogers' and Greenhalgh et al.'s frameworks.
insight full course enjoyed it thoroughly thank you
This is the Heart of Idea and Creativity Course. Please Indulge yourself to the beauty and appeal of the Course
It was a great knowledge input which will surely help me in future. Sincere thanks to Imperial College London & Coursera for creating this learning opportunity.
Excellent to know about innovations but need more elaborative examples as needed in INDIA.
About the Global Health Innovations Specialization
This specialisation reflects on global health challenges and the role of innovative solutions in addressing them. It is intended for public health professionals, budding entrepreneurs and innovators, as well as those interested in understanding the role innovation plays in the health industry.
