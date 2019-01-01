Dr Matthew Harris (DPhil MBBS MSc PGCE FFPH) is a Clinical Senior Lecturer in Public Health, jointly appointed between the Department of Primary Care and Public Health, and the Institute of Global Health Innovation, Imperial College London. He is also an Honorary Consultant in Public Health Medicine in the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. Matthew is a co-Director of the on-site Masters in Public Health, where he also leads the Global Health Challenges and Global Health Innovations modules. His research spans global health, innovation diffusion and health services research and he has led multiple projects on Reverse Innovation, the adoption of frugal health care technologies from low-income countries, which has been awarded through a US Commonwealth Fund Harkness Fellowship, and an Imperial College London Presidents Excellence Award in Teaching and Learning.