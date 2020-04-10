Chevron Left
Back to A Guide to Healthcare Innovation: Principles and Practice

Learner Reviews & Feedback for A Guide to Healthcare Innovation: Principles and Practice by Imperial College London

4.7
stars
134 ratings
37 reviews

About the Course

This course reflects on global health challenges and the role of innovative solutions in addressing them. By engaging in this course, you will be able to describe the principles and key types of innovation in order to characterise the fundamental features of new models of care and technologies. This course will review the basic features and principles of healthcare innovation. You'll be examining innovations developed to address global health challenges, ranging from simple low-cost technologies readily deployed in resource constrained settings to more complex combinations of organizational, business model and technology innovations. Throughout this course, you'll also consider how adoption and diffusion is influenced by social, economic and political factors and explore what is required to get an innovation in to practice, effectively, at scale....

Top reviews

JW

Jan 11, 2022

I recommend this course to all those who want to join the rest of the world in improving the health care system via innovations. Here you will get all basics and advanced skills on how to start.

DT

Jan 28, 2022

Very informative course and it forces us to deep thinking of new ideas for innovation. I am satisfied that I invested my precious time in this course. Thank you

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 37 Reviews for A Guide to Healthcare Innovation: Principles and Practice

By Caitlin B

Apr 10, 2020

Doesn't waste your time with long readings etc; gets to the heart of what needs to be learnt with short 5 minute vidoes, discussion prompts and small quizzes. Readings and lectures are carefully chosen.

By Keaton L

May 3, 2020

This course did a great job of talking about innovation in the context of healthcare. While it began by focusing on innovation and invention, it finished with focusing on diffusion and adoption of the technologies which is sometimes more difficult. I enjoyed getting to read the different perspectives on the forums throughout the course. This course helped me better understand how innovation within healthcare can change greatly based on context.

By Khalid A

May 28, 2020

Summarize what you need to know without long readings or assignments

Friendly approach

interviews with innovators (real life examples)

By Sam W P

Aug 19, 2020

This is the Heart of Idea and Creativity Course. Please Indulge yourself to the beauty and appeal of the Course

By Tiago M H

Feb 6, 2021

Very good. I strongly recommend. The professors are fantastic with great and real examples.

By Veronika S

Apr 8, 2020

Really enjoyed it!! Friendly approach and highly professional content:)

By shafaq

Apr 27, 2020

Excellent,conscise and tests your learning!

By Harshita S S

Apr 10, 2020

Amazing course

By Esther H

May 6, 2020

Great course!

By Leonardo N Z

May 12, 2020

Great!

By Mona A A

Jun 17, 2020

good

By Joseph B

Jun 16, 2020

A clear and simple introduction to the concept of innovation. I like the case studies (eg the drill cover).

By Mustafa M

May 27, 2020

good

By Andrew B

Apr 6, 2021

Good content. Waiting for a peer grade is an unnecessary and unhelpful time delay.

By Md S H

Jun 10, 2020

only average course

By 3073 J

Jan 12, 2022

I recommend this course to all those who want to join the rest of the world in improving the health care system via innovations. Here you will get all basics and advanced skills on how to start.

By Juan C Y M

May 31, 2021

Fairly complete. The information is concise and easy to understand. The course is indispensable to understand the importance of innovation as well as its development.

By amey s

Jan 21, 2021

It was a great knowledge input which will surely help me in future. Sincere thanks to Imperial College London & Coursera for creating this learning opportunity.

By Razrin R

Aug 7, 2021

​A great introductory course by Imperial College London, lead by Dr Matthew Harris. Would recommend it to anyone with interest in healthcare innovation

By Marco I

Jan 21, 2021

Very interesting, dynamic and stimulating

By Diego S

Aug 22, 2021

Simple, but very informative.

By VARSHA a

Jul 28, 2020

really a good course to learn

By 3087 D T

Jan 29, 2022

Very informative course and it forces us to deep thinking of new ideas for innovation. I am satisfied that I invested my precious time in this course. Thank you

By Nahith K

Aug 28, 2021

It is a fascinating course, it gives you a lot of relevant information for your work as a professional

By Rahmon S

Feb 21, 2022

This course is well structrured and design to help guide all aspiring healthcare innovators.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder