JW
Jan 11, 2022
I recommend this course to all those who want to join the rest of the world in improving the health care system via innovations. Here you will get all basics and advanced skills on how to start.
DT
Jan 28, 2022
Very informative course and it forces us to deep thinking of new ideas for innovation. I am satisfied that I invested my precious time in this course. Thank you
By Caitlin B•
Apr 10, 2020
Doesn't waste your time with long readings etc; gets to the heart of what needs to be learnt with short 5 minute vidoes, discussion prompts and small quizzes. Readings and lectures are carefully chosen.
By Keaton L•
May 3, 2020
This course did a great job of talking about innovation in the context of healthcare. While it began by focusing on innovation and invention, it finished with focusing on diffusion and adoption of the technologies which is sometimes more difficult. I enjoyed getting to read the different perspectives on the forums throughout the course. This course helped me better understand how innovation within healthcare can change greatly based on context.
By Khalid A•
May 28, 2020
Summarize what you need to know without long readings or assignments
Friendly approach
interviews with innovators (real life examples)
By Sam W P•
Aug 19, 2020
This is the Heart of Idea and Creativity Course. Please Indulge yourself to the beauty and appeal of the Course
By Tiago M H•
Feb 6, 2021
Very good. I strongly recommend. The professors are fantastic with great and real examples.
By Veronika S•
Apr 8, 2020
Really enjoyed it!! Friendly approach and highly professional content:)
By shafaq•
Apr 27, 2020
Excellent,conscise and tests your learning!
By Harshita S S•
Apr 10, 2020
Amazing course
By Esther H•
May 6, 2020
Great course!
By Leonardo N Z•
May 12, 2020
Great!
By Mona A A•
Jun 17, 2020
good
By Joseph B•
Jun 16, 2020
A clear and simple introduction to the concept of innovation. I like the case studies (eg the drill cover).
By Mustafa M•
May 27, 2020
good
By Andrew B•
Apr 6, 2021
Good content. Waiting for a peer grade is an unnecessary and unhelpful time delay.
By Md S H•
Jun 10, 2020
only average course
By 3073 J•
Jan 12, 2022
By Juan C Y M•
May 31, 2021
Fairly complete. The information is concise and easy to understand. The course is indispensable to understand the importance of innovation as well as its development.
By amey s•
Jan 21, 2021
It was a great knowledge input which will surely help me in future. Sincere thanks to Imperial College London & Coursera for creating this learning opportunity.
By Razrin R•
Aug 7, 2021
A great introductory course by Imperial College London, lead by Dr Matthew Harris. Would recommend it to anyone with interest in healthcare innovation
By Marco I•
Jan 21, 2021
Very interesting, dynamic and stimulating
By Diego S•
Aug 22, 2021
Simple, but very informative.
By VARSHA a•
Jul 28, 2020
really a good course to learn
By 3087 D T•
Jan 29, 2022
By Nahith K•
Aug 28, 2021
It is a fascinating course, it gives you a lot of relevant information for your work as a professional
By Rahmon S•
Feb 21, 2022
This course is well structrured and design to help guide all aspiring healthcare innovators.