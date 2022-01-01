About this Specialization

This specialisation reflects on global health challenges and the role of innovative solutions in addressing them. It is intended for public health professionals, budding entrepreneurs and innovators, as well as those interested in understanding the role innovation plays in the health industry. The specialisation begins by providing learners with the ‘nuts and bolts’ of technology and innovation management, including key definitions and terminologies. You'll then examine ethical dimensions of innovation and explore how innovations can be supported through effective financing, protection and other incentives to support entrepreneurship. The specialisation will include in-depth examination of a variety of innovation case studies, using a variety of theoretical and practical frameworks, to understand what makes an innovation more likely to be adopted. You will also explore entrepreneurship and the skills necessary to take an idea through to invention and then innovation - and how to galvanise support for it. By the end of the specialisation, you will be able to consider, in detail, and using appropriate terminology and frameworks, a particular innovation, explaining its added value in a particular context and in a persuasive manner.
Beginner Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 6 hours/week
English
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

A Guide to Healthcare Innovation: Principles and Practice

Healthcare Entrepreneurship: Taking Ideas to Market

Healthcare Innovation: What Does Success Look Like and How to Achieve It?

This specialization is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
