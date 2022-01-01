- Innovation
What you will learn
Describe the principles and key types of innovation in order to characterise the fundamental features of new models of care and technologies
Compare and contrast systems that support the development, investment, and protection of healthcare innovation to navigate the innovation journey
Evaluate key factors influencing the adoption and scaling of different healthcare innovations, and examine the reasons why some innovations fail
Critique a particular innovation, using a given framework, in order to make a recommendation to a panel of decision makers.
Learners will create entrepreneurial style pitches to persuade their audience to adopt a healthcare innovation. In order to do this they will analyse good and poor examples, write and review pitch scripts, and study the science of persuasion.
Aditionally, learners will evaluate and discuss specific healthcare innovations from around the globe by applying the knowledge they've acquired on innovation features, innovation types, intellectual property, adoption and scaleability.
No prior experience required.
A Guide to Healthcare Innovation: Principles and Practice
This course reflects on global health challenges and the role of innovative solutions in addressing them. By engaging in this course, you will be able to describe the principles and key types of innovation in order to characterise the fundamental features of new models of care and technologies.
Healthcare Entrepreneurship: Taking Ideas to Market
This course delves into intellectual property (IP) with an introduction into the innovation landscape within the UK and how that compares with other settings. You'll focus on how intellectual property applies to frugal innovations, compulsory licensing, and when and how to apply for intellectual property. This course teaches you about how innovators can secure funding by exploring the types of funding available, the types of organisations involved, as well as the challenges that surround funding. A key part of this course is a focus on 'pitching' skills - what's involved in pitching well, what content should you include, how can you best deliver a pitch.
Healthcare Innovation: What Does Success Look Like and How to Achieve It?
This course focuses on the factors involved in the adoption of innovation - features, organizations, country of origin, cognitive, normative and affective aspects, change agents. Using real-world health innovations, you'll assess what impacts their scaleability to new contexts, how organizational and human characteristics affect adoption, to what extent diffusion of an innovation is influenced by unconscious bias. You'll also delve into the process of adopting an innovation within a clinical setting and why it's so important to know who your 'change agents' are. As started in the second course of this specialisation, Healthcare Entrepreneurship: Taking Ideas to Market, you'll revisit the skill of pitching, exploring why and how to adapt pitches depending on your audience.
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
