No prior experience required.
Quality Improvement in Healthcare Specialization
Develop skills and knowledge in Quality Improvements in Healthcare
Offered By
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In the capstone assessment for this specialisation, you will bring together what you have learnt across the three courses; from quality improvement methods, through evaluation designs for improvement initiatives, to improving population health. You will plan your own improvement initiative, tackling an important population health issue, and select methods suited to the problem.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Quality Improvement in Healthcare
This course introduces you to the concepts, theories and application of Quality Improvement (QI) in healthcare from a global perspective. You will hear from patients, clinicians and academics what quality improvement means to them, and how they work together to deliver change. Studying the challenges, they faced and strategies they utilised to overcome those challenges, you will learn to apply and critique core QI methods, from experts in the field.
Using Data for Healthcare Improvement
In this course, you will learn about the importance of measuring the quality of care and health outcomes in order to determine whether Quality Improvement(QI ) initiatives have achieved their aims. You will learn about how data is utilised to identify areas of improvement and the importance of using both quantitative and qualitative data in evaluating change. You will learn about the specific methods appropriate for improvement as distinct from methods more suited to research, including how to design measurement schemes suitable for improvement initiatives
Quality Improvement for Population Health
Quality improvement methods were first deployed in healthcare in e hospital settings. However, over the past decade particularly, there has been increasing focus on the application of these methods in improving population and public health. In this course, you will apply a combination of both approaches to population health improvement. You will also learn how to study and evaluate large improvement initiatives to capture learning effectively.
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
