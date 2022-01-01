About this Specialization

Health systems worldwide seek to prevent and treat disease and illness and improve well-being and quality of life. This specialisation focuses on improving the quality of the services provided by these systems. The specialisation content is based on the academic literature and research in quality improvement, comprehensively illustrated with real-life practical examples.You will hear from leaders in the field, including a range of guest speakers to support your learning. In this specialisation, you will explore what is meant by quality in healthcare, study approaches to improving quality; and understand what has and has not been learned through scientific study of such approaches to date. You will gain an appreciation of the theory and practice of improving quality in health and care, through the scientific literature, and through case studies from around the world. You will learn the tools and techniques of quality improvement, how to apply them and to critique their use. You will learn to analyse data over time to guide and evaluate improvement initiatives. You will study these concepts in health service and population health settings, learning from quality improvement practitioners and experts in the field.
Introduction to Quality Improvement in Healthcare

Using Data for Healthcare Improvement

Quality Improvement for Population Health

