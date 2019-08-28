About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Epidemiology for Public Health Specialization
Intermediate Level

A background in health sciences or/and quantitative methods would be useful, but not essential.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify different types of biases that may occur in epidemiological studies, in order to apply strategies to reduce such biases.

Skills you will gain

  • Validity
  • Interaction (Statistics)
  • Information bias
  • Confounding
  • Selection Bias
Course 3 of 3 in the
Epidemiology for Public Health Specialization
Intermediate Level

A background in health sciences or/and quantitative methods would be useful, but not essential.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Imperial College London

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Validity and Bias

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

MODULE 2: Confounding

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

MODULE 3: Dealing with Confounding

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

MODULE 4: Effect Modification

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Epidemiology for Public Health Specialization

Epidemiology for Public Health

