Dr Filippos Filippidis is a Senior Lecturer in Public Health in the Department of Primary Care and Public Health at the School of Public Health and co-Director of Imperial College’s Master of Public Health. He has studied Medicine and Health Promotion and Education at the University of Athens, in Greece, and has earned an MPH from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, with a focus on Quantitative Methods. His PhD thesis explored the effects of the recent economic crisis in the epidemiology of obesity, smoking, diet and physical activity. His current research focuses on the epidemiology of tobacco use and the evaluation of tobacco control policies in Europe and other regions. He has a keen interest in education; he holds a PG Diploma in University Learning and Teaching and has been teaching Epidemiology at Imperial College and in higher education institutions in Greece for a number of years.